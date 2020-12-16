Maine senators hopeful new compromise COVID relief package can pass

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said Tuesday they hope a $748 billion compromise COVID relief package will pass before the Congressional holiday recess.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s U.S. senators, Susan Collins and Angus King, are playing key roles as a bipartisan group in Congress tries to pass a $748 billion compromise COVID relief package.

“I think we have had a Christmas miracle occur in Washington,” said Collins at a press conference late Monday, announcing the completed bill.

Millions of Americans have been frustrated and angry in recent months by the delays and squabbles in Congress over a second relief package. For that reason, the arrival of the full, 600-page bill came as a positive sign.

“This bill, this $748 billion bill, is unanimous, it has the support of all of us,” said King at the same press briefing.

After weeks of negotiations marked by good-faith efforts on both sides of the aisle to strike a compromise, today we have reached an agreement that would provide hundreds of billions of dollars for Americans who are struggling. https://t.co/9pcEFX7iQV — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) December 15, 2020

The package would extend current unemployment benefits, which are about to expire, for another 16 weeks, and add a $300 weekly supplement.

It would also provide $300 billion for relief to small businesses, including another version of Senator Collins’ Paycheck Protection Plan.

The bill addresses a number of other needs, including a total of $74 million for K-12 schools and higher education. There is also money for health care providers, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits and food pantries, substance abuse and mental health, and $16 billion more for vaccine delivery costs and COVID testing.

Can this finally pass the House and the Senate? Collins said Tuesday that it should.

We worked night and day to put together an urgently needed emergency COVID package to support families, small businesses, health care providers, the Postal Service, schools, and so many others. Congress must come together and provide this relief.https://t.co/loOhBlOje3 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) December 14, 2020

“I think the chances are good. There is increasing realization, as members of Congress talk to constituents, the need is urgent that people are really suffering and small businesses, through no fault of their own, are teetering on the edge.”

King said the package they all agreed to may not be the final word on COVID relief. And while it is far less that the $2.2 trillion passed in the spring, he says $748 billion over the next three to four months should be a significant help.

“Now it may get bigger, it may get changed but I think there’s a reasonable chance what we introduced (Monday) will find its way into the final package that will get voted on by the end of the week.”

King and Collins both said the package is designed to help businesses and individuals through the next few months, and that more relief will be discussed in April if needed.

Funding to help state and local government has been moved into a separate bill, along with possible changes to liability law for businesses

That bill would provide $160 billion, with guarantees that states share the funds with local and tribal governments. King said there was bipartisan agreement on the state and local relief portion but not on the liability issue. Both topics have generated partisan disagreement, with many Republicans wary of more financial help for governments and many Democrats opposed to liability protections for business.

King said those issues may need more time to be worked out.

As for the larger relief package, Collins said she talked about it with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday.

“He said he, too, is committed to passing a COVID relief bill before we break for the holidays.”