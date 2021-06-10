Maine Senate passes bill to close youth prison

The bill would direct the Maine Department of Corrections to close Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland within two years

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's Note: The video above aired on May 11, 2021.

Maine senators on Monday passed a bill to close Maine's only youth prison within two years.

The bill, presented by Rep. Grayson Lookner, D-Portland, passed in a 19-15 vote. The House passed the bill in an 81-57 vote on Thursday.

The bill would direct the Maine Department of Corrections to close Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland within two years.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the nearly $19 million spent on Long Creek each year would be invested in "a continuum of community-based alternatives" for minors either incarcerated at Long Creek or who might have been there otherwise.

The Legislature would also transfer responsibility for caring for the youth to another agency or entity, the Press Herald reported.

There are currently several dozen people detained in the facility, which is designed to hold up to 200.

The bill will face one more vote in the House before heading back to the Senate.

A spokesperson for Maine Youth Justice, a nonprofit organization working to end youth incarceration in Maine, said the Senate's passage of the bill "is an incredible, hard-fought win to end the harmful and traumatic practice of youth incarceration in Maine."