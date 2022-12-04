Maine Senate confirms first Black judge to Supreme Court

Rick Lawrence will replace Justice Ellen Gorman, who in January 2021 announced her intent to retire.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Senate on Tuesday unanimously confirmed Rick Lawrence to serve on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Lawrence, 66, of Portland, is the first Black man to serve on Maine's law court.

Lawrence has served as a district court judge for 22 years, primarily in Androscoggin, Oxford, and Franklin counties, and currently serves as deputy chief judge of the District Court.

Previously he was an attorney at Pierce Atwood and served as in-house counsel for Unum.

Gov. Janet Mills has praised Lawrence for his “extensive legal experience, measured temperament, strong intellect, and proven commitment to upholding the law.”

Lawrence will replace Justice Ellen Gorman, who announced in January 2021 that she would retire.

"I rise with profound joy today," Sen. Craig Hickman, D-Winthrop, the first Black lawmaker to serve in both the Maine House of Representatives and the Senate, said as he stood Tuesday to speak prior to the vote. "Judge Lawrence has experience in a part of law that is near and dear to my heart as an adoptee who was in the system I understand what it means to look at family matters and juvenile issues in court."

“I am deeply honored by the opportunity to serve on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, an appointment that comes with formidable responsibility and unparalleled opportunity to serve the people of our great state,” Lawrence said in a release issued by Mills' office following the vote. “I promise to work tirelessly to serve the people of Maine and to administer justice fairly and impartially to the people of Maine, just as they deserve.”

"I am proud that lawmakers have recognized Judge Lawrence’s extensive legal experience, measured temperament, strong intellect, and proven commitment to upholding the law and administering justice impartially," Mills said in the release. "He will be an exceptional Justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. I am honored to have made this historic nomination, and I congratulate Judge Lawrence on his confirmation. I believe his service on our highest court will greatly benefit the people of Maine.”