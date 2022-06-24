Maine religious leaders and anti-abortion groups praise Supreme Court decision

"Today's decision reaffirms the truth that every life is sacred," Deeley said in a news release.

The decision effectively overturns the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the U.S.

"Today's decision reaffirms the truth that every life is sacred, and it promotes the protection for women and children from the grave injustice of abortion," Deeley wrote in a news release. "We welcome the possibility of saving the lives of countless unborn children as well as sparing many women and the families from pain."

The release also identified several supports for people who are pregnant and may be experiencing difficulties, including pregnancy help centers and parish-based initiatives such as Walking with Moms in Need.

Maine Right to Life also issued a statement in support of the decision.

"We are very pleased that the court recognized that abortion on demand was never a part of the constitution," Executive Director Karen Vachon said in a news release. "This is a victory for women, the unborn, and the Pro-Life movement that has worked so hard to save and promote life."

The head of the Maine GOP Chair Dr. Demi Kouzounas noted in a statement that this is a "controversial topic" and emphasized the importance of focusing on winning elections in November.

"I'm pro-life, but I know that there may be some who are upset and some who are excited right now," Kouzounas wrote. "I certainly understand that reaction given the nature of this topic, though it appears that this ruling will have little impact in Maine. During my decades in Maine health care, it has been clear that Mainers care deeply about one another regardless of political differences and will continue to do so."

Paul LePage, the former Republican governor of Maine and gubernatorial hopeful, issued a statement upon the initial Supreme Court leak back in May.

"The federal government has regularly prohibited taxpayer abortion funding, except in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother's life is in danger; and I have supported that policy and would continue to do so," LePage wrote.

"In Maine, our local officials listen to the people. As governor I have a proven history of supporting life, including helping our most vulnerable women and children facing domestic abuse to our vulnerable senior citizens," he continued.

Brent Littlefield, the spokesperson for the LePage gubernatorial campaign, referred to this release from May when asked for a statement regarding the Friday decision.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.