Maine Reps. Pingree, Golden vote 'yea' as Trump is impeached for 2nd time

Ten Republicans broke with their party and voted to impeach.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — After hours of debate on the House floor—where one week ago members of Congress hid and feared for their lives as insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol—Democrats and 10 Republicans voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time. Trump is now the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

Among the 'yeas' were Maine Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden.

In a statement following the vote, Pingree said, “The impeachment of President Trump is a first step in a long process of healing in America."

On Monday, Golden announced his support for impeachment, saying, "I do this without reservation, as I have no question or doubt about the president's conduct and responsibility for last week's assault upon the United States Capitol and the United States Congress."

Pingree's full statement:

“Today, against the backdrop of National Guard troops deployed to our Capitol to prevent another right-wing domestic terrorist attack, I voted with House Democrats and Republicans to impeach Donald Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors.

One week ago, our nation watched in horror as President Trump incited a mob of domestic terrorists to storm the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent a peaceful transition of power. He sat on the sidelines as members of law enforcement were attacked and killed, and the lives of many members of Congress and their staff were put in danger. President Trump knew he had power to stop the violence but instead chose to sow the seeds of hatred and division.

The impeachment of President Trump is a first step in a long process of healing in America. This President has spent years spreading dangerous lies deliberately designed to erode trust in our institutions. This is what dictators do and how fascists rise – it is not how American Presidents lead. We cannot stand united when our leader is dedicated to tearing us apart.

There is bipartisan agreement in the U.S. House that a President who incites insurrection should not hold office. We must remove this dangerous man from office before he does any more damage to our democracy.”

The House voted to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection" after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

232 "Yea"

197 "Nay"

In a change from Trump's first impeachment over his dealings with Ukraine, ten Republicans broke with their party and voted to impeach. In 2019, no Republicans voted to impeach. Trump was later acquitted by the Senate.

10 House Republicans voted to impeach President Trump:



• Rep. Gonzalez (OH)

• Rep. Meijer (MI)

• Rep. Upton (MI)

• Rep. Cheney (WY)

• Rep. Katko (NY)

• Rep. Kinzinger (IL)

• Rep. Rice (SC)

• Rep. Herrera Beutler (WA)

• Rep. Newhouse (WA)

• Rep. Valadao (CA) — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 13, 2021

Actual removal seems unlikely before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Republican leader would not agree to bring the chamber back immediately, all but ensuring a Senate trial could not begin at least until Jan. 19.

Still, McConnell did not rule out voting to convict Trump in the event of a trial. In a note to his fellow Republican senators just before the House was to begin voting, he said he is undecided.

“While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate," McConnell wrote.

Maine Sen. Angus King, an Independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said Tuesday he would back impeachment efforts.

"To put our nation on the path towards healing, we must tell the truth, even if it’s uncomfortable," King said in a statement. "Let’s start with this clear and obvious fact: Donald Trump’s campaign to undermine our democratic system is the single most irresponsible act ever committed by a United States President in our history. He must be held accountable.”

Republican Sen. Susan Collins has not commented on impeachment, citing as a reason "the Senate's constitutional role in those proceedings, which includes sitting as a jury," her office said.

During Wednesday's arguments, several House Democrats called out Collins over the comments she made following Trump's last impeachment trial in which she said he "learned his lesson."