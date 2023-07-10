Maine political leaders respond to Hamas' attack on Israel

The attack took place in the early hours of Oct. 7, on a Jewish holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — In the early morning hours Saturday, the Gaza militant group Hamas issued a surprise attack on southern Israel. According to reports from the Associated Press, air raid sirens went off from as far north as Tel Aviv.

More than 100 people are presumed dead, and more than a thousand people have been injured in the airstrikes and subsequent combat. The death toll is expected to rise. Hamas is accused of abducting many Israelis, as well.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is "at war" and vowed to use resources to retaliate.

The attack occurred on what would have been considered a joyous Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

According to reports from the Associated Press, Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007, and they have fought four wars in that time.

President Joe Biden condemned the attack as an "appalling assault" and vowed to help Israel in their efforts.

Biden said the U.S. "stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults."

"There's never a justification for terrorist attacks, and my administration's support for Israeli's security is rock solid and unwavering," he continued.

Here's what Maine's political leaders had to say:

Sen. Susan Collins

“I condemn the horrific, coordinated attacks against Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. Thousands of rockets have targeted Israeli cities, killing and injuring Israeli civilians. The United States stands with Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East, as it defends its citizens against Iranian-backed terrorists who have demonstrated no interest in peace.”

Rep. Jared Golden

“Hamas has proved once again it has no wish to live in peace. Its incursion into Israel is blatant terrorism that must not be tolerated. Israel is the sole democracy in the Middle East and our closest ally in that region. I stand firmly with Israel and am mourning the loss of innocent lives and keeping them in my prayers. Am Yisrael Chai - The People of Israel Live."

Sen. Angus King

“The Hamas terrorist attacks against our Israeli allies mark a deadly and dangerous escalation. This tragic loss of life is heartbreaking and appalling. I am monitoring this situation with everyone in Maine and expect a detailed briefing on the conditions there soon. Our aim must remain to be stability for the people of the region.”

Rep. Chellie Pingree

“I am horrified by the attacks against the Israeli people and condemn them unequivocally. This unprovoked violence is unacceptable. Today the United States must stand beside the Israeli people on this difficult day and in the days to come.”

NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to the Mills administration but has not yet heard back.