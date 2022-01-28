x
Maine might make more workers eligible for overtime pay

Salaried professionals don’t get overtime after working a 40-hour workweek unless they earn less than $38,000.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine might join a group of states that require overtime pay for workers who earn more than the current annual threshold. 

Salaried professionals don’t get overtime after working a 40-hour workweek unless they earn less than $38,000. 

The Portland Press Herald reports Maine lawmakers are considering a bill to raise the salary cutoff to more than $57,000 by 2025. 

The Maine Legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee has approved the proposal with a party-line vote supported by Democrats. The proposal is expected to go before the Maine Legislature this winter.

