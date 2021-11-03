Maine Legislature votes down resolution to end Mills’ state of emergency declaration

The state of emergency, which Gov. Mills has extended 12 times, is currently in effect through March 18.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A bill calling for an end to the state of emergency declaration received bipartisan support in the Maine Legislature but was ultimately voted down Thursday.

Republican Sen. Rick Bennett of Oxford introduced the joint resolution that sought to end Gov. Janet Mills’ declaration in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The current declaration is in effect through March 18. Under Maine law, the governor may only renew emergency declarations in 30-day increments. Mills has renewed the declaration 12 times since first enacting the measure last March when the pandemic reached Maine.

In the legislation, Bennett argued Mills has enacted the emergency declaration “without consulting the Legislature, a coequal branch of State Government, for nearly a year.”

Bennett’s resolution said the emergency orders were originally based on science and were designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 across the state, “but have been extended for months without providing the Legislature with a sufficient scientific rationale or justification.”

When Mills extended the proclamation last month, the administration said the proclamation allows Maine to deploy all available resources to respond to and contain COVID-19, "is in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations," the administration said, citing the National Governors Association.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine on Thursday, the press secretary for the Governor’s Office, Lindsay Crete, said Mills “is not interested in making the pandemic political.”

“She is focused solely on saving the lives and livelihoods of Maine people,” Crete continued. “Her Administration will continue to balance public health and economic health within the bounds of her Constitutional authority and in a strictly non-partisan and non-political fashion.”

Three Democrats—Sens. Craig Hickman, Chloe Maxmin, and David Miramant—joined Republicans in voting to pass the resolution. The resolution was rejected in a 19-15 vote.

After the vote on Thursday, Maine Senate Republicans said, “The people of Maine have been crying out for relief from government by dictate and from the reality that their voices are not being heard or seriously considered in Augusta. The Senators and Representatives that they elected are being prevented from properly representing their interests. This is not representative government.”

“A central tenet of our democracy is separation of powers,” Bennett said in the release. “The Legislature has a unique role in being the eyes and ears and the voice of the people. With this imbalance of government, there has been a pernicious degradation of our democratic traditions over the past months.”

Maine Policy Institute CEO Matthew Gagnon said in a statement “It’s unfortunate that partisanship prevailed in the Maine Legislature,” and said “Mainers deserve a voice in the decisions that impact their lives and livelihoods.”