Maine Legislature lets voters have say on utility referendum

The Energy, Utilities, and Technology Committee declined action Thursday, letting voters have the final word in November.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature is sending a referendum question on whether to dismantle the state's two largest electric utilities to voters.

Supporters of the proposal to replace Central Maine Power and Versant Power with a nonprofit utility gathered enough petitions for a referendum vote, but the matter had to first be considered by the Legislature. The Energy, Utilities, and Technology Committee declined action Thursday, letting voters have the final word in November.

Our Power Maine, which led the petition drive, contends poor performance and high electric rates warrant buying out the privately owned utilities and replacing them with a new entity called Pine Tree Power with an elected board. Critics say it would cost at least $13.5 billion to buy the utilities and that there would be protracted litigation.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ordered the secretary of state to change the proposed wording of the referendum question.