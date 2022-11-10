ME legislators at odds over Gov. Mills' energy policy

Republican legislators are claiming this new energy policy only benefits wealthy Mainers who can afford electric vehicles and heating pumps.

BANGOR, Maine — Just four weeks out from election day, Maine Republican legislators gathered in Bangor on Tuesday to criticize a new energy policy.

Rep. Josh Morris, R-Turner, was joined by Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Penobscot, Rep. Steve Foster, R-Dexter, Rep. Abby Griffin, R-Levant, and Rep. Jeff Hanley, R-Pittston on Down East Circle in Bangor.

The legislators said Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) are giving discounts on electric rates to electric vehicle owners.

The legislators believe other ratepayers who are not receiving this discount will be forced to make up the difference of those costs.

While the Republicans claim this new policy takes money from the poor and gives it to the rich, the Democrats, like Rep. Joseph Perry, D-Bangor, Orono, said this is a solution to bring energy costs down for everyone.

"The PUC has put forward rate adjustments that would lower the transmission and delivery portion of electric bills for those owning electric vehicles or heat pumps and favoring battery storage. We know from the net energy billing rate scheme, when electric rates are developed that favor a few, other ratepayers are left to make up the difference," Foster said.

"Efficiency Maine has been one of our greatest successes. Without the heat pumps out there, I can't imagine what we'd be paying for oil. Maine had the highest use of heating oil of any state in the country. We need to get that under control. Heat pumps have been a great way to do it it's been a great success," Perry said.

Election day is coming up in four weeks on Nov. 8.