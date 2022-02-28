Maine Legislative committees begin review of governor's supplemental budget

The cornerstone of the supplemental budget is the proposal to provide half of a projected $822 million surplus to residents.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Feb. 15, 2022.

The Maine Legislature is poised to begin a series of hearings on Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ supplemental budget.

The Health and Human Services Committee begins its review on Monday, followed by other committees over more than a week.

The cornerstone of the supplemental budget is the proposal to provide half of a projected $822 million surplus to residents.