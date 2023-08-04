Maine leaders criticize judge’s decision to ban FDA-approved abortion medication

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England will continue to offer abortion medication to their patients during the appeal process, per a news release.

MAINE, USA — Maine leaders are reacting with criticism after a Texas judge ruled Friday to ban an FDA-approved abortion medication.

One of those leaders, Governor Janet Mills, is calling Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling to ban the prescription medication, Mifepristone, reckless. The medication is used in half of all abortion procedures nationwide, per the governors' news release.

Mills said the abortion medication is safe and effective and has been used by women for over 20 years.

“This reckless decision ignores basic science and facts and is yet another sad assault on the rights of women," Mills said. "Mifepristone has been safely used since its approval more than two decades ago and is especially vital to ensuring that women in rural areas have access to abortion care. Abortion remains safe and legal in Maine, and I will continue to defend access to reproductive health care with all I have for Maine people.”

That reaction was echoed by President Joe Biden, who said the ruling is an “unprecedented step” to take away freedoms from women and risk their health. “This does not just affect women in Texas – if it stands, it would prevent women in every state from accessing the medication, regardless of whether abortion is legal in a state."

Biden said his administration will fight the ruling to ban the FDA-approved medication.

Many people believe this is a preliminary step to make abortion illegal everywhere since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

The Acting CEO, of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Nicole Clegg, calls the ruling politically driven and believes it can harm women.

"This ruling is outrageous and should make clear to everyone that people opposed to abortion will not stop until abortion is banned everywhere, including here in Maine," Glegg said in a news release. "Private medical decisions should be made by patients and their providers, not politicians and judges."

Per Janet Mills' news release, Judge Kacsmaryk's ruling to ban the prescribing or use of abortion medication, Mifepristone, is delayed for one week, pending appeals.

Mills said abortion is legal in Maine.