x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maine Politics

Maine lawmakers vote against lobstering defense fund idea

The right whales number less than 340 and they are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear.
Credit: AP
FILE - Max Oliver moves a lobster to the banding table aboard his boat while fishing off Spruce Head, Maine, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Maine's lobster industry bounced back in 2021 and set a record $725 million for the total value of lobsters brought to the docks, and which was over $300 million more than 2020, state regulators said Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine legislative committee has voted against a proposal to create a legal defense fund to help the state's lobster fishing industry fight new restrictions.

The Maine Legislature's Committee on Marine Resources voted against the idea on Tuesday. The fund would have been designed to help the industry challenge rules and regulations to protect the North Atlantic right whale.

Republican Rep. William Faulkingham, a commercial lobsterman, proposed the idea. It would have redirected the state's fees and surcharges to manage the lobster fishing industry. He said he would bring back the proposal with a new approach.

Some industry members balked at the idea because the state already relies on the fees to help keep the lobster industry strong. Maine's lobster industry is by far the largest in the country.

The right whales number less than 340, and they are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

In Other News

Bill introduced would require more oversight from Child and Family Services