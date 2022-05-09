Maine Legislature sustains vetoes as it finishes its work

All fell short of a two-thirds majority in the House, so there was no need for further votes in the Senate.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature sustained five vetoes by Gov. Janet Mills on Monday as lawmakers wrapped up their work.

Bills that were vetoed focused on the governance of the University of Maine System; electric transmission lines; probation and conditions of release; retaliation against workers utilizing earned paid leave; and tax incentives for the forest products sector.

The day started with the ceremonial signing of a bill that strengthened the state's so-called Good Samaritan law at a time of record drug overdoses. It builds on a 2019 law that exempts from criminal liability the person who calls 911 for help, along with the person who overdosed.

New changes signed by the governor exempt from prosecution anyone assisting at the scene. The goal of the law is to encourage people to help instead of declining to report an overdose for fear of being arrested.

On Monday, lawmakers mainly were mopping up.

All told, 969 bills have become law, and 27 bills have been vetoed during the two-year legislative cycle. No vetoes were overturned.