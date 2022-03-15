Maine lawmaker amends parts of his affording housing bill

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau's original bill, introduced to the public last year, received criticism from groups like the Maine Municipal Association.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: This video originally aired on Feb. 25.

A Maine lawmaker has amended parts of his affordable housing bill that would have allowed for denser housing development to fix a growing lack of affordable housing in the state and for the bill to withstand a vote in the legislature.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, a Democrat from Biddeford, removed bill provisions that would include prohibiting municipal growth caps on home construction and the state review board for zoning decisions Monday, The Bangor Daily News reported.

Fecteau's original bill, introduced to the public last year, received criticism from groups like the Maine Municipal Association, which argued the bill would remove the regulatory authority and would not address all housing issues in every municipality.

The revised bill will include a provision that allows for the construction of multifamily dwelling units with up to four homes on lots previously zoned for one, helping elevate the lack of housing affordability in the state.

"We've created a proposal here that I think builds consensus and should hopefully result in this bill becoming law," Fecteau said.