Maine House votes to pass proposed consumer-owned Pine Tree Power company

The vote passed with support from all parties. Pine Tree Power would be free of state control and its board of directors would be chosen by ratepayers.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine House voted Tuesday to move forward with a proposed bill that would force CMP and Versant Power to sell their assets to a Maine consumer-owned non-profit corporation to be called "Pine Tree Power."

The vote to pass was 76-64 with support from republicans, independents, and democrats.

The bill is sponsored by the committee's House chairman, Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham. Pine Tree Power's board of directors would be chosen by ratepayers.

Supporters say the so-called Pine Tree Power plan would save consumers money, and provide more reliable electric service.

“With this vote, Maine ratepayers are one step closer to more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and Maine-operated power,” Berry said. “The Pine Tree Power Company will be an independent nonprofit with an elected board and private-sector operations, and it will allow us to control our own money and our own energy destiny — to advance fast and fairly toward our own clean energy and connectivity future.”

CMP is owned by Avangrid of Connecticut, which in turn is owned by the international energy company Iberdrola. Berry said the largest shareholder is the nation of Qatar, with the second-largest owner being Norwegian. Versant, he said, is wholly owned by the City of Calgary, Alberta, in Canada.

Opponents say it's a forced government takeover of private businesses. The two utility companies have also vowed to fight the plan.

"Seizing the state’s private utilities is a bad idea," Willy Ritch, executive director of Maine Affordable Energy, said in a statement after the vote. "It will lead to higher rates, put our progress on climate change on hold for a decade or more, and put ratepayers $13 billion in debt. There is nothing about this proposal that works for average Mainers and if this ends up in front of voters this November we are confident they will see it for what it is and reject it."