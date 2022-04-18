Maine House expected to review supplemental budget

The Maine House and Senate are under some pressure to pass the supplemental budget with a two-thirds vote by Wednesday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — After the Appropriations Committee voted it through unanimously last week, the supplemental budget is expected to make its way to the Maine House for a vote on Tuesday.

As it stands now, the supplemental budget would provide $850 inflation relief checks to more than 850,000 Mainers.

People filing single (or married and filing separately) are eligible if they make up to $100,000. Those who field as head of household are eligible if they make up to $150,000. Couples filing jointly are eligible if they make up to $200,000.

The supplemental budget would also provide income tax relief to retired Mainers, property tax relief to some older Mainers and eligible working families, and an increase in the earned income tax credit to help Maine families continue to afford the rising costs of electricity, gas, and child care.

Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, is the House chair of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. She said the committee’s unanimous vote last week was “significant” and added she is “very happy” with how the committee handled the supplemental budget — especially in handling funding for issues like combatting PFAS in Maine and allowing for student debt relief.

Pierce said Gov. Janet Mills proposed many agenda items, but the committee also added some, like addressing pensions and retirement for teachers. The representative said she’s hopeful the supplemental budget won’t see too much pushback in the House and Senate.

“I think Maine leads the way in a lot of things,” Pierce said. “What we’re seeing across the nation is divisiveness, but what we saw Thursday night into early Friday morning is a coming-together to show that you can come together and get things done on behalf of your constituents and your people.”

Rep. Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, is the House Republican leader. Dillingham said she wouldn’t be surprised to see a “flurry” of floor amendments from the House and the Senate. But, overall, the representative said she thinks the committee came out with a “good product” that both parties will find reasons to be happy with.

“Normally, everyone’s always hesitant to amend a unanimous report from the committee,” Dillingham said. “We want to make sure we see it pass and get that relief and support out to as many Mainers as we can, as quickly as we can.”

Dillingham said she is pleased with the expansion of check disbursements, with checks now going to about 57,000 more filers.

The representative added she’s also happy that legislative Democrats agreed to include some structural tax change. Additionally, Dillingham said she supports funding for child protective services and the PFAS problem.

Dillingham said she is still pushing hard for increased funds for nursing homes and direct care workers.

“I would imagine there’s going to be a lot of debate around more, so what people wanted to see in the budget that’s not included versus what’s actually in the budget,” Dillingham said.

The House and Senate are under some pressure. The Maine Legislature is scheduled to adjourn on Wednesday.

If the House and Senate pass the supplemental budget with a two-thirds vote, it will go into effect immediately after Mills signs it into law.

If not, it would take 90 days to go into effect, which would delay Mainers getting those inflation relief checks.