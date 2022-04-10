Maine gubernatorial candidates to speak in first debate

Incumbent Gov. Janet Mills, former Gov. Paul LePage, and independent candidate Sam Hunkler will be taking the stage in their first debate of the year.

LEWISTON, Maine — Incumbent Gov. Janet Mills is set to take on Republican challenger and former Gov. Paul LePage and independent Sam Hunkler Tuesday night in the first gubernatorial debate of the year.

Mills and LePage have watch parties scheduled in Lewiston for supporters. The LePage campaign will be gathering at the LePage Victory Lewiston Headquarters at 184 Main St., and the Mills administration will be at Maine Dems Lewiston Campaign office at 124 Lisbon St.

The debate starts at 8 p.m. and is set to last 90 minutes. It will be viewable on mainepublic.org.