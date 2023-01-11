Mills to present State of the Budget address on Valentine's Day

The governor is scheduled to deliver the address at 7 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is scheduled to deliver the State of the Budget Address in Augusta on Tuesday, regarding the $10.3 billion budget proposal she announced in early January.

The proposed budget includes a series of initiatives, including taxpayer-funded community college, investments in child welfare, affordable housing, improving behavioral health services, funding infrastructure projects, and more.

The governor said her plan would not raise taxes or use money out of the state's $900 million rainy-day fund.

"Mills will discuss the challenges Maine is facing, highlight her budget proposal, and outline actions her administration is taking to strengthen the economy and improve the lives and livelihoods of Maine people," a Jan. 31 news release from the governor's office stated.

Kristen Figueroa, the commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, also praised the budget, calling it "fiscally responsible."

"This strong, balanced budget is another step forward in supporting the health and welfare of Maine people and in strengthening Maine communities," Figueroa said.

The Legislature's spending committee unanimously agreed on a supplemental budget on Friday, which funds operations through the end of June.

NEWS CENTER Maine will livestream the address, which is slated to begin at 7 p.m. here on the app and website as well as on YouTube.