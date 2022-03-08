Gov. Janet Mills announces official re-election bid

The announcement was released Tuesday morning on social media.

MAINE, USA — Maine Gov. Janet Mills officially launched her campaign for re-election on Tuesday with announcements on social media that included a video.

"We have accomplished so much, but I'm running for re-election because there's so much left to do. It's time to invest in you, the people of Maine. You are what moves us forward, what makes us strong," the incumbent said in the video.

Mills, a Democrat, is planning to submit her signature petitions to get her name on the ballot later this week.

The gubernatorial race is expected to be very contentious as former republican governor Paul LePage has returned to Maine to face off against Mills.

Mills' Republican opponent, former Gov. Paul LePage, submitted his signatures to the Secretary of State's Office in early February after announcing his plans to run in July.

Below is the video that was part of the announcement

In an exclusive interview with NEWS CENTER Maine, LePage said he is a "changed" man since leaving office.

"The big change in me has been the last four years watching what's going on in the country," he said. "I am absolutely convinced that if we continue to hate each other if we don't find a path to at least like each other and respect each other, our country is in for doom."

Despite a massive state budget surplus, LePage took aim at Mills over her handling of the pandemic and the impact on the economy.

He called Mills' plan to send out half of the state's $822 million surplus back to taxpayers "a massive mistake."

LePage instead said the money should provide a permanent tax cut.

The governor's office responded saying a permanent tax cut with a short-lived surplus could potentially lead to scenarios of cutting spending or raising taxes down the road when the state no longer has a surplus.

The pandemic will likely be a big topic of the heated race between Mills and LePage.

Mills has already defended her decisions to curb the spread of COVID-19 because of republican backlash.