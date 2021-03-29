Maine Gov. Janet Mills begins fundraising for re-election campaign

In her first fundraising emails, Mills’ campaign outlines the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and looks towards a brighter future in Maine

FARMINGTON, Maine — And just like that, election season is back in action.

Maine’s gubernatorial election may be more than a year and a half away, but Gov. Janet Mills is getting her re-election campaign underway. While not an official campaign launch, Mills sent her first campaign fundraising emails over the weekend and on Monday.

Titled, “Maine’s perseverance,” Mills’ campaign email outlines the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and looks towards a brighter future in Maine.

“We have been through a lot, but I still believe the best chapter in our state’s history has yet to be written, and I want to write it with you,” Mills says in the email. “Thank you for always being a part of my team, and standing by my side.”

Mills was elected in 2018, defeating Republican Shawn Moody 50.9 percent to 43.2 percent and becoming Maine's first female governor.

Mills’ time as governor has been largely dominated by the pandemic and resulting economic hardships.

"Governor Mills' steady and thoughtful leadership has made Maine one of the healthiest states in the nation during this pandemic, with the third-lowest COVID cases and fourth lowest COVID deaths," Maine Democratic Party Chair Drew Gattine said in a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine on Monday. "The Governor is going to put an end to this pandemic and get our economy back on track, and when she announces she's running for re-election, we will do everything we can to support her."

Many Republicans in Maine, however, have criticized Mills’ response to the pandemic, including potential challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage.

In 2020, LePage told a radio talk show that Mills “ought to resign” over her plan for reopening the state’s economy and said he’ll “challenge Janet Mills or the Democratic Party in 2022.”

During his meeting with now-former President Trump and Maine fishing industry leaders last summer, talks shifted from fishing to Mills when LePage brought up her handling of the reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"You have a Governor that doesn't know what she's doing, and she's like a dictator," Trump said.

Despite seemingly announcing his run for governor to various radio and TV news reporters over the past year, LePage has not formally announced his campaign.

LePage told NEWS CENTER Maine last year he would wait until after the 2020 General Election to announce his formal decision but has not yet done so.

LePage could not be reached for comment.

The election for governor is slated for Nov. 8, 2022.