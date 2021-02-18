Maine GOP leaders sign letter condemning Collins for vote to convict Trump

Members of the Maine GOP State Committee signed the letter Wednesday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Members of the Maine GOP State Committee signed a letter Wednesday condemning Sen. Susan Collins' vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

State officials thanked Collins several times in the letter for what she's done for the Maine GOP, including taking the time to hear what they have to say in the wake of her vote, but said when it comes to her impeachment vote, they "cannot and will not be silent.”

Collins was among seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict; two—Richard Burr of North Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana—have already been censured by their states’ Republican parties over their votes.

The main concern of the letter to Collins was that Trump was no longer in office and a private citizen, therefore party leaders deemed the impeachment trial "unconstitutional."

"The argument that within the same impeachment process," the letter read. "Donald Trump can be deemed President for the purpose of initiating an impeachment but not the President to bypass Constitutional restriction on who presided over the Senate trial is an affront to the sensibilities of those who understand what occurred.”

In an interview via Zoom Tuesday with NEWS CENTER Maine’s Pat Callaghan, Collins said the Republicans should instead focus on growing their party and focus on the party’s “guiding principles” rather than on one particular leader.

“I think that we need to send a message that you can be a good Republican and not necessarily agree with every position taken by the party,” Collins said.