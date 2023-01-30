Maine GOP elects new chair following ousting of Demi Kouzounas

Former legislator Joel Stetkis, of Cannan, was elected as the new chair of the Maine Republican Party effective immediately.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican Party voted to elect former legislator Joel Stetkis, of Cannan, as its new chair following the ousting of longtime GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas on Saturday.

During a brief phone conversation with NEWS CENTER Maine on Sunday afternoon, Stetkis confirmed that his new role takes effect immediately at the closure of Saturday’s meeting and elections.

He won the position by acquiring 57 out of 83 member votes.

"I’m honored and humbled to receive such strong support from the members of the state committee,” Stetkis said in a Maine GOP news release Saturday.

Stetkis also said in the release his "primary objective" will be to bring the "destruction" Gov. Janet Mills has brought to the state of Maine to a halt.

The former legislature has been outspoken on Maine issues, such as masking mandates and freedom of speech.

Back in July 2021, Stetkis addressed a controversial post by then Rep. Charlotte Warren, of Hallowell, calling straight, white men "too emotional" on her personal Facebook page. Stetkis called the remark "racist."

That same year, he spoke out on the importance of having alternatives to traditional masks for those with breathing difficulties or who have “claustrophobic issues.”

"This is a new day for Maine Republicans," Stetkis said Saturday. "Electing waves of Republicans at the local level and growing our party with an eye to the future begins now."

