Maine Ethics Commission meets Monday about Senate campaign complaint

Gardiner residents complained to the commission about road signs used by Republican William Guerrette in his campaign for the District 14 seat in the Maine Senate.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Ethics Commission is scheduled to meet Monday morning to consider a complaint by two Gardiner residents about electronic signs used by a candidate for the Senate District 14 seat.

As first reported by the Kennebec Journal, the complaint alleges four electronic signs used by William Guerrette of Pittston as part of his campaign for the Senate District 14 seat did not include information about who paid for them.

Guerrette, a Republican, and Democrat Craig Hickman of Winthrop are candidates in a special election Tuesday to fill the vacant Senate District 14 seat left vacant when Shenna Bellows was elected Maine secretary of state.