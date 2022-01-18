Maine DOT releases three-year plan

The projects are bolstered by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed in November

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation released its three-year plan on Tuesday, addressing infrastructure needs across the state.

DOT Commissioner Bruce Van Note is bullish on a rebound year for construction projects and being able to improve daily life for Maine travelers.

“I think it’s because it’s the first time in years that we may be able to shift from MacGyver mode, which is just kind of patching things up,” he smiled. “And I think we may be able to, again, shift from reactive patching to proactive planning.”

The plan, posted to the DOT’s website, breaks down how, over three years, $3.17 billion in federal “formula funds” will be distributed to the state to improve things like bridges and highways.

Van Note is also excited for separate discretionary grants, for which the state will bid against other states.

“The formula funds, it’s more like your paycheck,” he explained. “Whereas the discretionary funding’s, kind of, more like a bonus program that you can compete for.”

In addition to traditional infrastructure projects, Van Note explained during a Tuesday interview in Augusta that some of the yet-unknown amounts of grant money could be used to work with towns throughout the state to improve their historic downtowns.

The Maine DOT website has an interactive map, where Mainers can look at projects planned in their part of the state.

Though it is a three-year outlook, plans are revised annually by the DOT.