Maine creates fund to deal with rash-causing moth

Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill to create a fund for municipalities and nonprofit groups to use to reduce moth populations.

Maine will use a new fund to help cities and towns try to control the spread of invasive moth that causes an itchy rash.

The browntail moth is a pest in Maine, where the hairs of its caterpillars cause rashes and respiratory problems for unlucky residents and visitors. The moth has also defoliated tens of thousands of acres of forest.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill to create a fund for municipalities and nonprofit groups to use to reduce moth populations. The fund is slated to start with $150,000 in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Communities and groups could use the money for mitigation work such as hiring arborists and pesticide applicators and renting equipment to clip down moth nests.