Maine considers bill to allow recreational weed delivery

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is considering a bill that would allow recreational marijuana stores to deliver to residents across the state even if a town prohibits recreational marijuana stores.

The Portland Press Herald reported Wednesday that a legislative committee heard from the bill sponsor, Democratic Rep. Joe Perry.

He said that since a majority of Maine towns have not opted in to the state’s recreational program, the bill would make marijuana accessible, which would keep people from buying from the illegal market.

But critics say that the bill would disregard local municipal ordinances.