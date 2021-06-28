Maine budget agreement includes $300 COVID relief payments for many Maine workers

The proposal will go before the full Legislature on Wednesday for a vote.

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Sunday, the Maine Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee reached a unanimous, bipartisan agreement on the state budget. The proposal will go before the full Legislature on Wednesday for a vote.

According to a release from Christine Kirby, communications director for Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, the proposed budget provides a one-time $300 “hazard payment” to Mainers earning $75,000 or less as an individual; $150,000 or less for joint filers. Kirby said this will support more than 500,000 Mainers who worked in unprecedented and hazardous circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Sunday, Gov. Janet Mills applauded the deal.

“From 55 percent school funding, to full revenue sharing, to increased property tax relief, to health care, and much more, this budget makes important, meaningful, and historic progress for Maine people," Mills said. "I applaud the members of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee for their hard work in reaching this unanimous, bipartisan agreement.”

The proposed budget also adds $45M to the School Revolving Renovation Fund, so schools can afford to make critical health, safety and capital upgrades.

“Today, the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee approved a bipartisan proposal that finally makes good on our longstanding commitment to Maine schools, property taxpayers, and municipalities. It also responds to the hardships that Mainers experienced during this pandemic. The proposal provides a one-time hazard bonus to the hardworking men and women, who worked through the pandemic in difficult circumstances. It also funds Maine nursing homes and senior living facilities to ensure these facilities and the incredible professionals who care for our loved ones can continue with this important work,” Jackson said in a release.