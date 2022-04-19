Maine bill to improve Guard response to sexual abuse becomes law

The bill signed into law on Monday requires the attorney general to review the law enforcement response to sexual assault and harassment allegations.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill aimed at improving the Maine National Guard’s response to sexual assault and harassment in its ranks.

The bill signed into law on Monday requires the attorney general to review the law enforcement response to sexual assault and harassment allegations, mandates an annual report to the Legislature, and provides post-discharge travel funds for personnel to attend legal proceedings.

“I am deeply appreciative of all who bravely testified in support of this bill. Sexual assault and all forms of harassment fly in the face of military values and what it means to wear the uniform," Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnam, the state's adjutant general, said Tuesday in a statement.

The law builds on the governor's executive order that establishes a permanent advisory council to improve the Maine National Guard's response to sexual assault and harassment, and to ensure assault survivors are connected to available resources.

The focus on sexual harassment and assault follows reporting by the Bangor Daily News on a spike in substantiated sexual assaults that corresponded with a permissive attitude toward harassment, mishandling of assault allegations and retaliation against personnel who reported assaults.

“We are committed to taking immediate, responsive action to reported allegations, to providing justice and support for survivors, and to delivering accountability for the perpetrators,” Mills said.