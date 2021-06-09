Bill that would allow unenrolled voters to vote in primaries gets initial OK from House

Under Maine current law, only members of a political party can vote in the party primary elections

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine House of Representatives has given initial approval to a bill that would allow independent voters to vote in primary elections. The House 92-51 in favor of the bill Wednesday morning, and the Senate gave its initial approval last week.

Under current law, only members of a political party can vote in the party primary elections. This bill creates a system for unenrolled voters to choose a primary and vote, without having to join the party. Allowing open primaries has been a goal of election reform advocates for some time.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Chloe Maxmin, D-Nobleboro, said it could even help narrow the political divide.

"I think it's going to enhance our parties, make them stronger and more inclusive on both sides of the aisle, and I think that's really important," Maxmin said. "We live in such a hyperpartisan atmosphere right now and also live in a world where our democracy is threatened and this addresses both of those issues."

More votes are still ahead, but NEWS CENTER Maine political analyst Betsy Sweet says it's a big step.

"Maine came together and did this thing that will open the primaries to a third of our electorate, that's a huge thing," Sweet said. She said she thinks open primaries could encourage a broader range of candidates to run, instead of those appealing to a narrow range of party activists.

She also said it will get more voters involved in the process of choosing candidates.