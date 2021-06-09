Bill that would allow independent voters to vote in primaries gets initial OK from House

Under Maine current law, only members of a political party can vote in the party primary elections

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine House of Representatives has given initial approval to a bill that would allow independent voters to vote in primary elections. The House voted for the bill Wednesday morning by a wide margin, and the Senate gave it initial approval last week.

Under current law, only members of a political party can vote in the party primary elections. This bill creates a system for unenrolled voters to choose a primary and vote, without having to join the party. Allowing open primaries has been a goal of election reform advocates for some time.