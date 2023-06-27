Maine House enacts Mills' abortion bill, sending to Senate for final vote

The vote to enact the legislation in the House Tuesday night was 73-69.

AUGUSTA, Maine — After passing the Maine Senate on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Janet Mills' bill to expand access to abortions — even after viability — was enacted in a late-night vote in the House.

With one final vote left in the Senate, it is all but certain to head to the governor's desk, Democrats said.

The House vote was 73 to 69.

"There are very many things about the bill that I don't like," Mary Petrini, who was at the State House to voice her opposition, said. "It's not just about saving babies, but also saving women from years of regret."

The bill would allow abortions even after fetal viability — if a doctor deems it medically necessary.

That's something Republican lawmakers say goes too far.

Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, said, "We are not the party that has proposed extreme legislation. LD 1619 is the most extreme bill we've seen this session, maybe even this decade."

The bill was also hotly debated in the Senate early on Tuesday, where it passed largely along party lines 21-13.

The Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund released a statement following the vote:

"Today's majority vote is aligned with the will of Maine voters & Maine values. It is informed by medical science & evidence-based best practices for patient care. And it is an act of compassion for pregnant people & their families," spokesperson Nicole Clegg said.

Now Democrats said they're all but certain it will make it to the governor's desk.

"I support the bill as it is because it provides discretion for providers and patients to make these private decisions together," Rep. Amy Kuhn, D-Falmouth, said.

It is not yet clear when the Senate will reconvene to hold the final vote.