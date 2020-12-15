Longtime Winthrop Democratic legislator to run for Senate seat in special election

Craig Hickman, whose fourth term in the House of Representatives just ended, will run for the Senate seat vacated by newly-elected Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

WINTHROP, Maine — Editor's Note: The above video aired this summer when Hickman made an appearance at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Longtime Democratic legislator Crag Hickman of Winthrop announced Tuesday that he will run for the Senate seat vacated by Shenna Bellows when she was elected Secretary of State.

Gov. Janet Mills has set a special election for the seat on March 9, 2021.

Hickman, 53, recently completed his fourth term representing District 82 in the House of Representatives. He had retired, he said in a release, "but times have compelled me to step up again and remain a strong voice in Augusta for those who cry in the dark.”

Hickman, Maine's first openly gay Black representative, is the only candidate announced to date for the District 14 Senate seat, which represents parts of southern Kennebec County including Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner, and Winthrop.

Hickman and his husband own and operate Annabessacook Farm, an organic farm and bed and breakfast in Winthrop. When his term ended earlier this year, he became the longest-serving Black lawmaker in Maine history.

Senate President Troy Jackson said, in part, that Hickman is "a great friend and even greater champion for the people of Kennebec County."

Bellows, of Manchester, was elected to the Senate in November. She resigned in December just before being elected by the Legislature to replace outgoing Secretary of State Matt Dunlap.

Candidates for the special election must be nominated caucuses of their parties.