Live Blog: Maine 2022 Primary Election updates

It's Primary Election Day in Maine, and polls close at 8 p.m. NEWS CENTER Maine will have live updates as the night goes on.

PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers across the state are casting ballots in the 2022 primary election.

Polls will close at 8 p.m., and NEWS CENTER Maine will have live updates throughout the evening.

The Republican primary for Maine's Second Congressional District is getting a lot of attention, with former congressman Bruce Poliquin facing off against Liz Caruso for the GOP nomination. The Republican winner will later face Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and Independent Tiffany Bond in November's general election.

Another high-profile race is the election of a Democrat who will represent the Cumberland County district attorney's office. Jaqueline Sartoris and District Attorney Jonathan Sharbeck are facing off against each other. No Republicans are running in the Cumberland County district attorney race.

Mainers who haven't voted yet can look up where to cast a ballot by clicking here.

NEWS CENTER Maine will have updated election information in the live blog below.