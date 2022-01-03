Libertarians to be reenrolled, nominate candidates in Maine

The order by Judge Lance Walker, signed last week, requires the secretary of state to send letters informing Libertarians that their unenrollment was unlawful.

MAINE, USA — A federal judge has ordered Maine election officials to allow Libertarian Party members to re-enroll in an expedited process and nominate candidates for the 2022 elections.

The order by Judge Lance Walker, signed last week, requires the secretary of state to send letters informing Libertarians that their unenrollment was unlawful and that they may rejoin.

The judge ruled that the Libertarians can nominate candidates under the party banner for the 2022 election regardless of whether their numbers reach the minimum threshold because of tight timetables.

Libertarians qualified for party status in July 2016 by enrolling more than 5,000 members. But it did not meet the state law requirement of at least 10,000 members voting in the following election.