Maine Legislature looks at expanding gender-affirming care

LD 1735 and LD 535 would expand gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine House Democrats are proposing two bills that they say would better support transgender youth.

LD 535 proposed by Representative Erin Sheehan, D-Biddeford, aims to support teens between 16 and 18 years old even if they don't have permission from their parents.

Particularly if the teenager has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria or a medical professional thinks the teen will harm themselves if they don't get that care, the bill aims to support those individuals.

"The goal of this proposal is to protect the lives of young trans people who will certainly be harmed in a delay of gender-affirming care," Rep. Sheehan said.

The second bill, LD 1735, is being proposed by Representative Laurie Osher, D-Orono. It would protect medical providers who perform this care from criminal prosecution by authorities in other states.

"That's why we call it a shield because we're protecting Mainers and the people they treat should also be protected," Rep. Osher said.

Rory Turnbell is 16 years old and identifies as a nonbinary transgender person. They testified in front of the judiciary committee about the first time they put on a chest binder and felt more like themselves.

They told NEWS CENTER Maine they've felt supported by their family, and coming out at school wasn't that scary.

"I kind of just showed up and was like, 'Hey, this is the name I use. These are the pronouns I use. And of course, there were a lot of questions, but they kind of came to know me as someone who's willing to answer those questions," Turnbell said.

Turnbull said these bills would show other kids that they are wanted here. However, not everyone is in favor of this bill, including medical professionals.

"As physicians, we know that the brain development is ongoing in adolescence into early adulthood," one doctor testified.

Medical professionals added during the public hearing that hormones and surgeries can harm a young person, "[It] significantly increases risks of stroke, diabetes thrombotic embolism and that mortality is increased up to 50-percent over the gender population."

Next week, the judiciary committee will hear more LGBTQ+-related bills. One would not allow teachers to call students by a different pronoun without parents' consent and another would not allow transgender girls to participate in girls' sports.