131st Legislature appoints committees

AUGUSTA, Maine — The 131st legislature is ready to get to work, now that Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, and Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, announced its Joint Standing Committees, each consisting of 13 members.
Agricultural, Conservation and Forestry
- Rep. William Pluecker, Chair (I-Warren)
- Rep. Allison Hepler (D-Woolwich)
- Rep. Laurie Osher (D-Orono)
- Rep. Kathleen Shaw (D-Auburn)
- Rep. Randall Hall (R-Wilton)
- Rep Danny Edward Costain (R-Plymouth)
- Rep. Dean Cray (R-Palmyra)
- Rep. Tiffany Guerrette (R-Caribou)
- Rep. Caldwell Jackson (R-Oxford)
- Sen. Henry Ingwersen, Chair (D-York)
- Sen. Craig Hickman (D-Kennebec)
- Sen. Russell Black (R-Franklin)
Appropriations and Financial Affairs
- Rep. Melanie Sachs, Chair (D-Freeport)
- Rep. Jessica Fay (D-Raymond)
- Rep. Benjamin Collings (D-Portland)
- Rep. Ann Higgins Matlack (D-St. George)
- Rep. Rebecca Millette (D-Cape Elizabeth)
- Rep. Drew Gattine (D-Westbrook)
- Rep. H. Sawin Millett (R-Waterford)
- Rep. John Ducharme (R-Madicon)
- Rep. Mark John Biler (R-Buxton)
- Rep. Nathan Carlow (R-Buxton)
- Sen. Peggy Rotundo, Chair (D-Androscoggin)
- Sen. Jill Duson (D-Cumberland)
- Sen. Richard Bennett (R-Oxford)
Rotundo and Gattine are among lawmakers who have served on the appropriations committee before as the committee's chair. Bennett is a former senate president, and Millett is the Legislature's budget expert.
Criminal Justice and Public Safety
- Rep. Travis Rock Hasenfus, Chair (D-Readfield)
- Rep. Grayson Lookner (D-Portland)
- Rep. Suzanne Sailsbury (D-Westbrook)
- Rep. Kristi Michele Mathleson (D-Kittery)
- Rep. Michal Lajoie (D-Lewiston)
- Rep. Nina Azella Millken (D-Blue Hill)
- Rep. Robert Nutting (R-Oakland)
- Rep. Daniel Newman (R-Belgrade)
- Rep. Donald Ardell (R-Monticello)
- Rep. Chad Richard Perkins (R-Dover-Foxcroft)
- Sen. Pinny Beebe-Center, Chair (D-Knox)
- Sen. David LaFountain (D-Kennebec)
- Sen. Matthew Harrington (R-York)
There is a bit of experience in this committee, too. Harrington is a former Sanford police officer, and Nutting is a former speaker of the house.
Education and Cultural Affairs
- Rep. Michael Brennan, Chair (D-Portland)
- Rep. Janice Dodge (D-Belfast)
- Rep. Rebecca Millett (D-Cape Elizabeth)
- Rep. Holly Sargent (D-York)
- Rep. Kelly Noonan Murphy (D-Scarborough)
- Rep. James Mark Worth (D-Ellsworth)
- Rep. Heidi Sampson (R-Alferd)
- Rep. Sheila Lyman (R-Livermore Falls)
- Rep. Edward Polwarczyk (R-Wiscasset)
- Rep. Barbara Bagshaw (R-Windham)
- Sen. Joe Rafferty, Chair (D-York)
- Sen. Teresa Pierce (D-Cumberland)
- Sen. James Libby (R-Cumberland)
Energy, Utilities and Technology
- Rep. Stanley Paige Zeigler Jr., Chair (D-Montville)
- Rep. Christoper Kessler (D-South Portland)
- Rep. Vall Geiger (D-Rockland)
- Rep. James Boyle (D-Gorham)
- Rep. Sophia Warren (D-Scarborough)
- Rep. Walter Gerard Runte (D-York)
- Rep. Steven Foster (R-Dexter)
- Rep. Mark Michael Babin (R-Fort Fairfield)
- Rep. Larry Dunphy (R-Embden)
- Rep. Reagan Paul (R-Winterport)
- Sen. Mark Lawrence, Chair (D-York)
- Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Hancock)
- Sen. Matthew Harrington (R-York)
Environment and Natural Resources
- Rep. Lori Gramlich, Chair (D-Old Orchard Beach)
- Rep. Margaret O'Neil (D-Saco)
- Rep. Arthur Bell (D-Yarmouth)
- Rep. Victoria Doudera (D-Camden)
- Rep. William Bridgeo (D-Augusta)
- Rep. Daniel Hobbs (D-Wells)
- Reb. Daniel Ankeles (D-Brunswick)
- Rep. Richard Campbell (R-Orrington)
- Rep. Tammy Schmersal-Burgess (R-Mexico)
- Rep. Gregory Lewis Swallow (R-Houlton)
- Sen. Stacy Brenner, Chair (D-Cumberland)
- Sen. Anne Carney (D-Cumberland)
- Sen. Peter Lyford (R-Penobscot)
Health and Human Services
- Rep. Michele Meyer, Chair (D-Elliot)
- Rep. Colleen Madgan (D-Waterville)
- Rep. Margaret Craven (D-Lewiston)
- Rep. Samuel Lewis Zager (D-Portland)
- Rep. Daniel Joseph Shagoury (D-Hallowell)
- Rep. Anne Graham (D-North Yarmouth)
- Rep. Kathy Irene Javner (R-Chester)
- Rep. Abigail Griffin (R-Levant)
- Rep. Michael Lemelin (R-Chelsea)
- Rep. Ann Fredericks (R-Sanford)
- Sen. Joseph Baldacci, Chair (D-Penobscot)
- Sen. Henry Ingwersen (D-York)
- Sen. Marianne Moore (R-Washington)
Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services
- Rep. Anne Perry, Chair (Calais)
- Rep. Poppy Arford (D-Brunswick)
- Rep. Kristi Michele Mathieson (D-Kittery)
- Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio (D-Sanford)
- Rep. Jane Pringle (D-Windham)
- Rep. Sally Jeane Cluchey (D-Bowdoinham)
- Rep. Joshua Morris (R-Turner)
- Rep. Robert Nutting (R-Oakland)
- Rep. Scott Wynn Cyrway (R-Albion)
- Rep. David Woodsome (R-Waterboro)
- Sen. Donna Bailey, Chair (D-York)
- Sen. Cameron Reny (D-Lincoln)
- Sen. Eric Brakey (R-Androscoggin)
Inland Fisheries and Wildlife
- Rep. H. Scott Landry, Chair (D-Farmington)
- Rep. James Dill (D-Old Town)
- Rep. Cheryl Golek (D-Harpswell)
- Rep. Sally Jeane Cluchey (D-Bowdoinham)
- Rep. Clinton Collamore (D-Waldoboro)
- Rep. Richard Mason (R-Lisbon)
- Rep. Stephen Wood (R-Sabattus)
- Rep. Gary Drinkwater (R-Milford)
- Rep. David Woodsome (R-Waterboro)
- Rep. James Thorne (R-Carmel)
- Sen. David LaFountain, Chair (D-Kennebec)
- Sen. Glenn Curry (D-Waldo)
- Sen. Russell Black (R-Franklin)
Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business
- Rep. Tiffany Roberts, Chair (D-South Berwick)
- Rep. Raegan French LaRochelle (D-Augusta)
- Rep. Bruce White (D-Waterville)
- Rep. W. Edward Crockett (D-Portland)
- Rep. Daniel Sayre (D-Kennebunk)
- Rep. Amanda Collamore (R-Pittsfield)
- Rep. Mark Walker (R-Naples)
- Rep. Katrina Smith (R-Palermo)
- Rep. Caleb Joseph Ness (R-Fryeburg)
- Rep. Lucas John Lanigan (R-Sanford)
- Sen. Glenn Curry, Chair (D-Waldo)
- Sen. Joe Rafferty (D-York)
- Sen. Stacey Guerin (R-Penobscot)
Judiciary
- Rep. Matt Moonen, Chair (D-Portland)
- Rep. Lois Galgay Reckitt (D-South Portland)
- Rep. Stephen Moriarty (D-Cumberland)
- Rep. Erin Sheehan (D-Biddeford)
- Rep. Adam Lee (D-Auburn)
- Rep. Amy Kuhn (D-Falmouth)
- Rep. Jennifer Poirier (R-Skowhegan)
- Rep. John Andrews (R-Paris)
- Rep. David Haggan (R-Hampden)
- Rep. Rachel Ann Henderson (R-Rumford)
- Rep. Aaron Dana (Passamaquoddy Tribe)
- Sen. Anne Carney, Chair (D-Cumberland)
- Sen. Donna Bailey (D-York)
- Sen. Peter Lyford (R-Penobscot)
Labor and Housing
- Rep. Amy Roeder, Chair (D-Bangor)
- Rep. Traci Gere (D-Kennebunkport)
- Rep. Valli Geiger (D-Rockland)
- Rep. Ronald Russell (D-Verona Island)
- Rep. Marc Malon (D-Biddeford)
- Rep. Charles Skold (D-Portland)
- Rep. Richard Bradstreet (R-Vassalboro)
- Rep. Gary Drinkwater (R-Milford)
- Rep. Joseph Galletta (R-Durham)
- Rep. Michael Soboleski (R-Phillips)
- Sen. Mike Tipping, Chair (D-Penobscot)
- Sen. Mattie Daughtry (D-Cumberland)
- Sen. Matthew Pouliot (R-Kennebec)
Tipping, though new to the legislature, is a former lead spokesperson for the Maine People's Alliance, so he is experienced with labor and union issues. Pouliot is a real estate developer in the Augusta area.
Marine Resources
- Rep. Allison Hepler, Chair (D-Woolwich)
- Rep. H. Scott Laundry (D-Farmington)
- Rep. Morgan Rielly (D-Westbrook)
- Rep. Lydia Crafts (D-Newcastle)
- Rep. James Dill (D-Old Town)
- Rep. Vicki Doudera (D-Campden)
- Rep. James Thorne (R-Carmel)
- Rep. Tiffany Strout (R-Harrington)
- Rep. Irene Gifford (R-Lincoln)
- Rep. Kenneth Ralph Davis (R-East Machias)
- Sen. Cameron Reny, Chair (D-Lincoln)
- Sen. Pinny Beebe-Center (D-Knox)
- Sen. Marianne Moore (R-Washington)
State and Local Government
- Rep. Holly Stover, Chair (D-Boothbay)
- Rep. Sean Paulhus (D-Bath)
- Rep. Lynn Copeland (D-Saco)
- Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland)
- Rep. Mana Abdi (D-Lewiston)
- Rep. Randall Adam Greenwood (R-Wales)
- Rep. Jeffrey Sean Adams (R-Lebanon)
- Rep. Kimberly Pomerleau (R-Standish)
- Rep. Joseph Underwood (R-Presque Isle)
- Rep. Walter Riseman (I-Harrison)
- Sen. Tim Nangle, Chair (D-Cumberland)
- Sen. Joe Baldacci (D-Penobscot)
- Sen. Eric Brakey (R-Androscoggin)
Taxation
- Rep. Joseph Perry, Chair (D-Bangor)
- Rep. Edward Crockett (D-Portland)
- Rep. Ann Higgins Matlack (D-St. George)
- Rep. Suzanne Salisbury (D-Westbrook)
- Rep. Amburdeen Rana (D-Bangor)
- Rep. Meldon Carmichael (R-Greenbush)
- Rep. Thomas Lavigne (R-Berwick)
- Rep. Tracy Quint (R-Hodgdon)
- Rep. Laurel Libby (R-Auburn)
- Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield)
- Sen. Nicole Grohoski, Chair (D-Hancock)
- Sen. Ben Chipman (D-Cumberland)
- Sen. James Libby (R-Cumberland)
Transportation
- Rep. Lynne Williams, Chair (D-Bar Harbor)
- Rep. Bruce White (D-Waterville)
- Rep. Kevin O'Connell (D-Brewer)
- Rep. Holly Rae Eaton (D-Deer Isle)
- Rep. Lydia Crafts (D-Newcastle)
- Rep. Wayne Parry (R-Arundel)
- Rep. Roger Clarence Albert (R-Madawaska)
- Rep. James Lee White (R-Guilford)
- Rep. Austin Theriault (R-Fort Kent)
- Rep. Richard Mason (R-Lisbon)
- Sen. Benjamin Chipman, Chair (D-Cumberland)
- Sen. Tim Nangle (D-Cumberland)
- Sen. Bradlee Farin (R-Somerset)
Veterans and Legal Affairs
- Rep. Laura Supica, Chair (D-Bangor)
- Rep. Morgan Rielly (D-Westbrook)
- Rep. Benjamin Collings (D-Portland)
- Rep. Marc Malon (D-Biddeford)
- Rep. Karen Montell (D-Gardiner)
- Rep. John Andrews (R-Paris)
- Rep. David Boyer (R-Poland)
- Rep. Benjamin Hymes (R-Waldo)
- Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield)
- Rep. Walter Riseman (I-Harrison)
- Sen. Craig Hickman, Chair (D-Kennebec)
- Sen. Stacy Brenner (D-Cumberland)
- Sen. Jeff Timberlake (R-Androscoggin)
Government Oversight
- Rep. Jessica Fay, Chair (D-Raymond)
- Rep. Margaret O'Neil (D-Saco)
- Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio (D-Sanford)
- Rep. H. Sawin Millett (R-Waterford)
- Rep. Amy Bradstreet Arata (R-New Gloucester)
- Rep. Mark John Blier (R-Buxton)
- Sen. Craig Hickman, Chair (D-Kennebec)
- Sen. Jill Duson (D-Cumberland)
- Sen. Mike Tipping (D-Penobscot)
- Sen. Lisa Keim (R-Oxford)
- Sen. Jeff Timberlake (R-Androscoggin)
- Sen. Richard Bennette (R-Oxford)
Special Committee on Housing
- Rep. Traci Gere, Chair (D-Kennebunkport)
- Rep. Holly Stover (D-Boothbay)
- Rep. Grayson Lookner (D-Portland)
- Rep. Drew Gattine (D-Westbrook)
- Rep. Ambureen Rana (D-Bangor)
- Rep. Cheryl Golek (D-Harpswell)
- Rep. Richard Bradstreet (R-Vassalboro)
- Rep. Joshua Morris (R-Turner)
- Rep. Richard Campbell (R-Orrington)
- Rep. Mark John Blier (R-Buxton)
- Sen. Teresa Pierce, Chair (D-Cumberland)
- Sen. Eloise Vitelli (D-Sagadahoc)
- Sen. Matt Pouliot (R-Kennebec)
This is a new committee. According to the Office of the Senate President, it will be a two-year temporary committee and came from Senate President Jackson and Speaker Rachel Talbot-Ross, proving affordable housing is a top issue for the 131st Maine Legislature.