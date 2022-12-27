x
Maine Politics

131st Legislature appoints committees

The speaker of the house and senate president offices announced the committees Tuesday morning.
Credit: NCM

AUGUSTA, Maine — The 131st legislature is ready to get to work, now that Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, and Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, announced its Joint Standing Committees, each consisting of 13 members.

Agricultural, Conservation and Forestry

  • Rep. William Pluecker, Chair (I-Warren)
  • Rep. Allison Hepler (D-Woolwich)
  • Rep. Laurie Osher (D-Orono)
  • Rep. Kathleen Shaw (D-Auburn)
  • Rep. Randall Hall (R-Wilton)
  • Rep Danny Edward Costain (R-Plymouth)
  • Rep. Dean Cray (R-Palmyra)
  • Rep. Tiffany Guerrette (R-Caribou)
  • Rep. Caldwell Jackson (R-Oxford)
  • Sen. Henry Ingwersen, Chair (D-York)
  • Sen. Craig Hickman (D-Kennebec)
  • Sen. Russell Black (R-Franklin)

Appropriations and Financial Affairs

  • Rep. Melanie Sachs, Chair (D-Freeport)
  • Rep. Jessica Fay (D-Raymond)
  • Rep. Benjamin Collings (D-Portland)
  • Rep. Ann Higgins Matlack (D-St. George)
  • Rep. Rebecca Millette (D-Cape Elizabeth)
  • Rep. Drew Gattine (D-Westbrook)
  • Rep. H. Sawin Millett (R-Waterford)
  • Rep. John Ducharme (R-Madicon)
  • Rep. Mark John Biler (R-Buxton)
  • Rep. Nathan Carlow (R-Buxton)
  • Sen. Peggy Rotundo, Chair (D-Androscoggin)
  • Sen. Jill Duson (D-Cumberland)
  • Sen. Richard Bennett (R-Oxford)

Rotundo and Gattine are among lawmakers who have served on the appropriations committee before as the committee's chair. Bennett is a former senate president, and Millett is the Legislature's budget expert.

Criminal Justice and Public Safety

  • Rep. Travis Rock Hasenfus, Chair (D-Readfield)
  • Rep. Grayson Lookner (D-Portland)
  • Rep. Suzanne Sailsbury (D-Westbrook)
  • Rep. Kristi Michele Mathleson (D-Kittery)
  • Rep. Michal Lajoie (D-Lewiston)
  • Rep. Nina Azella Millken (D-Blue Hill)
  • Rep. Robert Nutting (R-Oakland)
  • Rep. Daniel Newman (R-Belgrade)
  • Rep. Donald Ardell (R-Monticello)
  • Rep. Chad Richard Perkins (R-Dover-Foxcroft)
  • Sen. Pinny Beebe-Center, Chair (D-Knox)
  • Sen. David LaFountain (D-Kennebec)
  • Sen. Matthew Harrington (R-York)

There is a bit of experience in this committee, too. Harrington is a former Sanford police officer, and Nutting is a former speaker of the house.

Education and Cultural Affairs

  • Rep. Michael Brennan, Chair (D-Portland)
  • Rep. Janice Dodge (D-Belfast)
  • Rep. Rebecca Millett (D-Cape Elizabeth)
  • Rep. Holly Sargent (D-York)
  • Rep. Kelly Noonan Murphy (D-Scarborough)
  • Rep. James Mark Worth (D-Ellsworth)
  • Rep. Heidi Sampson (R-Alferd)
  • Rep. Sheila Lyman (R-Livermore Falls)
  • Rep. Edward Polwarczyk (R-Wiscasset)
  • Rep. Barbara Bagshaw (R-Windham)
  • Sen. Joe Rafferty, Chair (D-York)
  • Sen. Teresa Pierce (D-Cumberland)
  • Sen. James Libby (R-Cumberland)

Energy, Utilities and Technology

  • Rep. Stanley Paige Zeigler Jr., Chair (D-Montville)
  • Rep. Christoper Kessler (D-South Portland)
  • Rep. Vall Geiger (D-Rockland)
  • Rep. James Boyle (D-Gorham)
  • Rep. Sophia Warren (D-Scarborough)
  • Rep. Walter Gerard Runte (D-York)
  • Rep. Steven Foster (R-Dexter)
  • Rep. Mark Michael Babin (R-Fort Fairfield)
  • Rep. Larry Dunphy (R-Embden)
  • Rep. Reagan Paul (R-Winterport)
  • Sen. Mark Lawrence, Chair (D-York)
  • Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Hancock)
  • Sen. Matthew Harrington (R-York)

Environment and Natural Resources

  • Rep. Lori Gramlich, Chair (D-Old Orchard Beach)
  • Rep. Margaret O'Neil (D-Saco)
  • Rep. Arthur Bell (D-Yarmouth)
  • Rep. Victoria Doudera (D-Camden)
  • Rep. William Bridgeo (D-Augusta)
  • Rep. Daniel Hobbs (D-Wells)
  • Reb. Daniel Ankeles (D-Brunswick)
  • Rep. Richard Campbell (R-Orrington)
  • Rep. Tammy Schmersal-Burgess (R-Mexico)
  • Rep. Gregory Lewis Swallow (R-Houlton)
  • Sen. Stacy Brenner, Chair (D-Cumberland)
  • Sen. Anne Carney (D-Cumberland)
  • Sen. Peter Lyford (R-Penobscot)

Health and Human Services

  • Rep. Michele Meyer, Chair (D-Elliot)
  • Rep. Colleen Madgan (D-Waterville)
  • Rep. Margaret Craven (D-Lewiston)
  • Rep. Samuel Lewis Zager (D-Portland)
  • Rep. Daniel Joseph Shagoury (D-Hallowell)
  • Rep. Anne Graham (D-North Yarmouth)
  • Rep. Kathy Irene Javner (R-Chester)
  • Rep. Abigail Griffin (R-Levant)
  • Rep. Michael Lemelin (R-Chelsea)
  • Rep. Ann Fredericks (R-Sanford)
  • Sen. Joseph Baldacci, Chair (D-Penobscot)
  • Sen. Henry Ingwersen (D-York)
  • Sen. Marianne Moore (R-Washington)

Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services

  • Rep. Anne Perry, Chair (Calais)
  • Rep. Poppy Arford (D-Brunswick)
  • Rep. Kristi Michele Mathieson (D-Kittery)
  • Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio (D-Sanford)
  • Rep. Jane Pringle (D-Windham)
  • Rep. Sally Jeane Cluchey (D-Bowdoinham)
  • Rep. Joshua Morris (R-Turner)
  • Rep. Robert Nutting (R-Oakland)
  • Rep. Scott Wynn Cyrway (R-Albion)
  • Rep. David Woodsome (R-Waterboro)
  • Sen. Donna Bailey, Chair (D-York)
  • Sen. Cameron Reny (D-Lincoln)
  • Sen. Eric Brakey (R-Androscoggin)

Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

  • Rep. H. Scott Landry, Chair (D-Farmington)
  • Rep. James Dill (D-Old Town)
  • Rep. Cheryl Golek (D-Harpswell)
  • Rep. Sally Jeane Cluchey (D-Bowdoinham)
  • Rep. Clinton Collamore (D-Waldoboro)
  • Rep. Richard Mason (R-Lisbon)
  • Rep. Stephen Wood (R-Sabattus)
  • Rep. Gary Drinkwater (R-Milford)
  • Rep. David Woodsome (R-Waterboro)
  • Rep. James Thorne (R-Carmel)
  • Sen. David LaFountain, Chair (D-Kennebec)
  • Sen. Glenn Curry (D-Waldo)
  • Sen. Russell Black (R-Franklin)

Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business 

  • Rep. Tiffany Roberts, Chair (D-South Berwick)
  • Rep. Raegan French LaRochelle (D-Augusta)
  • Rep. Bruce White (D-Waterville)
  • Rep. W. Edward Crockett (D-Portland)
  • Rep. Daniel Sayre (D-Kennebunk)
  • Rep. Amanda Collamore (R-Pittsfield)
  • Rep. Mark Walker (R-Naples)
  • Rep. Katrina Smith (R-Palermo)
  • Rep. Caleb Joseph Ness (R-Fryeburg)
  • Rep. Lucas John Lanigan (R-Sanford)
  • Sen. Glenn Curry, Chair (D-Waldo)
  • Sen. Joe Rafferty (D-York)
  • Sen. Stacey Guerin (R-Penobscot)

Judiciary

  • Rep. Matt Moonen, Chair (D-Portland)
  • Rep. Lois Galgay Reckitt (D-South Portland)
  • Rep. Stephen Moriarty (D-Cumberland)
  • Rep. Erin Sheehan (D-Biddeford)
  • Rep. Adam Lee (D-Auburn)
  • Rep. Amy Kuhn (D-Falmouth)
  • Rep. Jennifer Poirier (R-Skowhegan)
  • Rep. John Andrews (R-Paris)
  • Rep. David Haggan (R-Hampden)
  • Rep. Rachel Ann Henderson (R-Rumford)
  • Rep. Aaron Dana (Passamaquoddy Tribe)
  • Sen. Anne Carney, Chair (D-Cumberland)
  • Sen. Donna Bailey (D-York)
  • Sen. Peter Lyford (R-Penobscot)

Labor and Housing

  • Rep. Amy Roeder, Chair (D-Bangor)
  • Rep. Traci Gere (D-Kennebunkport)
  • Rep. Valli Geiger (D-Rockland)
  • Rep. Ronald Russell (D-Verona Island)
  • Rep. Marc Malon (D-Biddeford)
  • Rep. Charles Skold (D-Portland)
  • Rep. Richard Bradstreet (R-Vassalboro)
  • Rep. Gary Drinkwater (R-Milford)
  • Rep. Joseph Galletta (R-Durham)
  • Rep. Michael Soboleski (R-Phillips)
  • Sen. Mike Tipping, Chair (D-Penobscot)
  • Sen. Mattie Daughtry (D-Cumberland)
  • Sen. Matthew Pouliot (R-Kennebec)

Tipping, though new to the legislature, is a former lead spokesperson for the Maine People's Alliance, so he is experienced with labor and union issues. Pouliot is a real estate developer in the Augusta area.

Marine Resources

  • Rep. Allison Hepler, Chair (D-Woolwich)
  • Rep. H. Scott Laundry (D-Farmington)
  • Rep. Morgan Rielly (D-Westbrook)
  • Rep. Lydia Crafts (D-Newcastle)
  • Rep. James Dill (D-Old Town)
  • Rep. Vicki Doudera (D-Campden)
  • Rep. James Thorne (R-Carmel)
  • Rep. Tiffany Strout (R-Harrington)
  • Rep. Irene Gifford (R-Lincoln)
  • Rep. Kenneth Ralph Davis (R-East Machias)
  • Sen. Cameron Reny, Chair (D-Lincoln)
  • Sen. Pinny Beebe-Center (D-Knox)
  • Sen. Marianne Moore (R-Washington)

State and Local Government

  • Rep. Holly Stover, Chair (D-Boothbay)
  • Rep. Sean Paulhus (D-Bath)
  • Rep. Lynn Copeland (D-Saco)
  • Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland)
  • Rep. Mana Abdi (D-Lewiston)
  • Rep. Randall Adam Greenwood (R-Wales)
  • Rep. Jeffrey Sean Adams (R-Lebanon)
  • Rep. Kimberly Pomerleau (R-Standish)
  • Rep. Joseph Underwood (R-Presque Isle)
  • Rep. Walter Riseman (I-Harrison)
  • Sen. Tim Nangle, Chair (D-Cumberland)
  • Sen. Joe Baldacci (D-Penobscot)
  • Sen. Eric Brakey (R-Androscoggin)

Taxation

  • Rep. Joseph Perry, Chair (D-Bangor)
  • Rep. Edward Crockett (D-Portland)
  • Rep. Ann Higgins Matlack (D-St. George)
  • Rep. Suzanne Salisbury (D-Westbrook)
  • Rep. Amburdeen Rana (D-Bangor)
  • Rep. Meldon Carmichael (R-Greenbush)
  • Rep. Thomas Lavigne (R-Berwick)
  • Rep. Tracy Quint (R-Hodgdon)
  • Rep. Laurel Libby (R-Auburn)
  • Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield)
  • Sen. Nicole Grohoski, Chair (D-Hancock)
  • Sen. Ben Chipman (D-Cumberland)
  • Sen. James Libby (R-Cumberland)

Transportation 

  • Rep. Lynne Williams, Chair (D-Bar Harbor)
  • Rep. Bruce White (D-Waterville)
  • Rep. Kevin O'Connell (D-Brewer)
  • Rep. Holly Rae Eaton (D-Deer Isle)
  • Rep. Lydia Crafts (D-Newcastle)
  • Rep. Wayne Parry (R-Arundel)
  • Rep. Roger Clarence Albert (R-Madawaska)
  • Rep. James Lee White (R-Guilford)
  • Rep. Austin Theriault (R-Fort Kent)
  • Rep. Richard Mason (R-Lisbon)
  • Sen. Benjamin Chipman, Chair (D-Cumberland)
  • Sen. Tim Nangle (D-Cumberland)
  • Sen. Bradlee Farin (R-Somerset)

Veterans and Legal Affairs

  • Rep. Laura Supica, Chair (D-Bangor)
  • Rep. Morgan Rielly (D-Westbrook)
  • Rep. Benjamin Collings (D-Portland)
  • Rep. Marc Malon (D-Biddeford)
  • Rep. Karen Montell (D-Gardiner)
  • Rep. John Andrews (R-Paris)
  • Rep. David Boyer (R-Poland)
  • Rep. Benjamin Hymes (R-Waldo)
  • Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield)
  • Rep. Walter Riseman (I-Harrison)
  • Sen. Craig Hickman, Chair (D-Kennebec)
  • Sen. Stacy Brenner (D-Cumberland)
  • Sen. Jeff Timberlake (R-Androscoggin)

Government Oversight

  • Rep. Jessica Fay, Chair (D-Raymond)
  • Rep. Margaret O'Neil (D-Saco)
  • Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio (D-Sanford)
  • Rep. H. Sawin Millett (R-Waterford)
  • Rep. Amy Bradstreet Arata (R-New Gloucester)
  • Rep. Mark John Blier (R-Buxton)
  • Sen. Craig Hickman, Chair (D-Kennebec)
  • Sen. Jill Duson (D-Cumberland)
  • Sen. Mike Tipping (D-Penobscot)
  • Sen. Lisa Keim (R-Oxford)
  • Sen. Jeff Timberlake (R-Androscoggin)
  • Sen. Richard Bennette (R-Oxford)

Special Committee on Housing

  • Rep. Traci Gere, Chair (D-Kennebunkport)
  • Rep. Holly Stover (D-Boothbay)
  • Rep. Grayson Lookner (D-Portland)
  • Rep. Drew Gattine (D-Westbrook)
  • Rep. Ambureen Rana (D-Bangor)
  • Rep. Cheryl Golek (D-Harpswell)
  • Rep. Richard Bradstreet (R-Vassalboro)
  • Rep. Joshua Morris (R-Turner)
  • Rep. Richard Campbell (R-Orrington)
  • Rep. Mark John Blier (R-Buxton)
  • Sen. Teresa Pierce, Chair (D-Cumberland)
  • Sen. Eloise Vitelli (D-Sagadahoc)
  • Sen. Matt Pouliot (R-Kennebec)

This is a new committee. According to the Office of the Senate President, it will be a two-year temporary committee and came from Senate President Jackson and Speaker Rachel Talbot-Ross, proving affordable housing is a top issue for the 131st Maine Legislature.

