131st Legislature appoints committees

The speaker of the house and senate president offices announced the committees Tuesday morning.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The 131st legislature is ready to get to work, now that Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, and Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, announced its Joint Standing Committees, each consisting of 13 members.

Agricultural, Conservation and Forestry

Rep. William Pluecker, Chair (I-Warren)

Rep. Allison Hepler (D-Woolwich)

Rep. Laurie Osher (D-Orono)

Rep. Kathleen Shaw (D-Auburn)

Rep. Randall Hall (R-Wilton)

Rep Danny Edward Costain (R-Plymouth)

Rep. Dean Cray (R-Palmyra)

Rep. Tiffany Guerrette (R-Caribou)

Rep. Caldwell Jackson (R-Oxford)

Sen. Henry Ingwersen, Chair (D-York)

Sen. Craig Hickman (D-Kennebec)

Sen. Russell Black (R-Franklin)

Appropriations and Financial Affairs

Rep. Melanie Sachs, Chair (D-Freeport)

Rep. Jessica Fay (D-Raymond)

Rep. Benjamin Collings (D-Portland)

Rep. Ann Higgins Matlack (D-St. George)

Rep. Rebecca Millette (D-Cape Elizabeth)

Rep. Drew Gattine (D-Westbrook)

Rep. H. Sawin Millett (R-Waterford)

Rep. John Ducharme (R-Madicon)

Rep. Mark John Biler (R-Buxton)

Rep. Nathan Carlow (R-Buxton)

Sen. Peggy Rotundo, Chair (D-Androscoggin)

Sen. Jill Duson (D-Cumberland)

Sen. Richard Bennett (R-Oxford)

Rotundo and Gattine are among lawmakers who have served on the appropriations committee before as the committee's chair. Bennett is a former senate president, and Millett is the Legislature's budget expert.

Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Rep. Travis Rock Hasenfus, Chair (D-Readfield)

Rep. Grayson Lookner (D-Portland)

Rep. Suzanne Sailsbury (D-Westbrook)

Rep. Kristi Michele Mathleson (D-Kittery)

Rep. Michal Lajoie (D-Lewiston)

Rep. Nina Azella Millken (D-Blue Hill)

Rep. Robert Nutting (R-Oakland)

Rep. Daniel Newman (R-Belgrade)

Rep. Donald Ardell (R-Monticello)

Rep. Chad Richard Perkins (R-Dover-Foxcroft)

Sen. Pinny Beebe-Center, Chair (D-Knox)

Sen. David LaFountain (D-Kennebec)

Sen. Matthew Harrington (R-York)

There is a bit of experience in this committee, too. Harrington is a former Sanford police officer, and Nutting is a former speaker of the house.

Education and Cultural Affairs

Rep. Michael Brennan, Chair (D-Portland)

Rep. Janice Dodge (D-Belfast)

Rep. Rebecca Millett (D-Cape Elizabeth)

Rep. Holly Sargent (D-York)

Rep. Kelly Noonan Murphy (D-Scarborough)

Rep. James Mark Worth (D-Ellsworth)

Rep. Heidi Sampson (R-Alferd)

Rep. Sheila Lyman (R-Livermore Falls)

Rep. Edward Polwarczyk (R-Wiscasset)

Rep. Barbara Bagshaw (R-Windham)

Sen. Joe Rafferty, Chair (D-York)

Sen. Teresa Pierce (D-Cumberland)

Sen. James Libby (R-Cumberland)

Energy, Utilities and Technology

Rep. Stanley Paige Zeigler Jr., Chair (D-Montville)

Rep. Christoper Kessler (D-South Portland)

Rep. Vall Geiger (D-Rockland)

Rep. James Boyle (D-Gorham)

Rep. Sophia Warren (D-Scarborough)

Rep. Walter Gerard Runte (D-York)

Rep. Steven Foster (R-Dexter)

Rep. Mark Michael Babin (R-Fort Fairfield)

Rep. Larry Dunphy (R-Embden)

Rep. Reagan Paul (R-Winterport)

Sen. Mark Lawrence, Chair (D-York)

Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Hancock)

Sen. Matthew Harrington (R-York)

Environment and Natural Resources

Rep. Lori Gramlich, Chair (D-Old Orchard Beach)

Rep. Margaret O'Neil (D-Saco)

Rep. Arthur Bell (D-Yarmouth)

Rep. Victoria Doudera (D-Camden)

Rep. William Bridgeo (D-Augusta)

Rep. Daniel Hobbs (D-Wells)

Reb. Daniel Ankeles (D-Brunswick)

Rep. Richard Campbell (R-Orrington)

Rep. Tammy Schmersal-Burgess (R-Mexico)

Rep. Gregory Lewis Swallow (R-Houlton)

Sen. Stacy Brenner, Chair (D-Cumberland)

Sen. Anne Carney (D-Cumberland)

Sen. Peter Lyford (R-Penobscot)

Health and Human Services

Rep. Michele Meyer, Chair (D-Elliot)

Rep. Colleen Madgan (D-Waterville)

Rep. Margaret Craven (D-Lewiston)

Rep. Samuel Lewis Zager (D-Portland)

Rep. Daniel Joseph Shagoury (D-Hallowell)

Rep. Anne Graham (D-North Yarmouth)

Rep. Kathy Irene Javner (R-Chester)

Rep. Abigail Griffin (R-Levant)

Rep. Michael Lemelin (R-Chelsea)

Rep. Ann Fredericks (R-Sanford)

Sen. Joseph Baldacci, Chair (D-Penobscot)

Sen. Henry Ingwersen (D-York)

Sen. Marianne Moore (R-Washington)

Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services

Rep. Anne Perry, Chair (Calais)

Rep. Poppy Arford (D-Brunswick)

Rep. Kristi Michele Mathieson (D-Kittery)

Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio (D-Sanford)

Rep. Jane Pringle (D-Windham)

Rep. Sally Jeane Cluchey (D-Bowdoinham)

Rep. Joshua Morris (R-Turner)

Rep. Robert Nutting (R-Oakland)

Rep. Scott Wynn Cyrway (R-Albion)

Rep. David Woodsome (R-Waterboro)

Sen. Donna Bailey, Chair (D-York)

Sen. Cameron Reny (D-Lincoln)

Sen. Eric Brakey (R-Androscoggin)

Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Rep. H. Scott Landry, Chair (D-Farmington)

Rep. James Dill (D-Old Town)

Rep. Cheryl Golek (D-Harpswell)

Rep. Sally Jeane Cluchey (D-Bowdoinham)

Rep. Clinton Collamore (D-Waldoboro)

Rep. Richard Mason (R-Lisbon)

Rep. Stephen Wood (R-Sabattus)

Rep. Gary Drinkwater (R-Milford)

Rep. David Woodsome (R-Waterboro)

Rep. James Thorne (R-Carmel)

Sen. David LaFountain, Chair (D-Kennebec)

Sen. Glenn Curry (D-Waldo)

Sen. Russell Black (R-Franklin)

Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business

Rep. Tiffany Roberts, Chair (D-South Berwick)

Rep. Raegan French LaRochelle (D-Augusta)

Rep. Bruce White (D-Waterville)

Rep. W. Edward Crockett (D-Portland)

Rep. Daniel Sayre (D-Kennebunk)

Rep. Amanda Collamore (R-Pittsfield)

Rep. Mark Walker (R-Naples)

Rep. Katrina Smith (R-Palermo)

Rep. Caleb Joseph Ness (R-Fryeburg)

Rep. Lucas John Lanigan (R-Sanford)

Sen. Glenn Curry, Chair (D-Waldo)

Sen. Joe Rafferty (D-York)

Sen. Stacey Guerin (R-Penobscot)

Judiciary

Rep. Matt Moonen, Chair (D-Portland)

Rep. Lois Galgay Reckitt (D-South Portland)

Rep. Stephen Moriarty (D-Cumberland)

Rep. Erin Sheehan (D-Biddeford)

Rep. Adam Lee (D-Auburn)

Rep. Amy Kuhn (D-Falmouth)

Rep. Jennifer Poirier (R-Skowhegan)

Rep. John Andrews (R-Paris)

Rep. David Haggan (R-Hampden)

Rep. Rachel Ann Henderson (R-Rumford)

Rep. Aaron Dana (Passamaquoddy Tribe)

Sen. Anne Carney, Chair (D-Cumberland)

Sen. Donna Bailey (D-York)

Sen. Peter Lyford (R-Penobscot)

Labor and Housing

Rep. Amy Roeder, Chair (D-Bangor)

Rep. Traci Gere (D-Kennebunkport)

Rep. Valli Geiger (D-Rockland)

Rep. Ronald Russell (D-Verona Island)

Rep. Marc Malon (D-Biddeford)

Rep. Charles Skold (D-Portland)

Rep. Richard Bradstreet (R-Vassalboro)

Rep. Gary Drinkwater (R-Milford)

Rep. Joseph Galletta (R-Durham)

Rep. Michael Soboleski (R-Phillips)

Sen. Mike Tipping, Chair (D-Penobscot)

Sen. Mattie Daughtry (D-Cumberland)

Sen. Matthew Pouliot (R-Kennebec)

Tipping, though new to the legislature, is a former lead spokesperson for the Maine People's Alliance, so he is experienced with labor and union issues. Pouliot is a real estate developer in the Augusta area.

Marine Resources

Rep. Allison Hepler, Chair (D-Woolwich)

Rep. H. Scott Laundry (D-Farmington)

Rep. Morgan Rielly (D-Westbrook)

Rep. Lydia Crafts (D-Newcastle)

Rep. James Dill (D-Old Town)

Rep. Vicki Doudera (D-Campden)

Rep. James Thorne (R-Carmel)

Rep. Tiffany Strout (R-Harrington)

Rep. Irene Gifford (R-Lincoln)

Rep. Kenneth Ralph Davis (R-East Machias)

Sen. Cameron Reny, Chair (D-Lincoln)

Sen. Pinny Beebe-Center (D-Knox)

Sen. Marianne Moore (R-Washington)

State and Local Government

Rep. Holly Stover, Chair (D-Boothbay)

Rep. Sean Paulhus (D-Bath)

Rep. Lynn Copeland (D-Saco)

Rep. Deqa Dhalac (D-South Portland)

Rep. Mana Abdi (D-Lewiston)

Rep. Randall Adam Greenwood (R-Wales)

Rep. Jeffrey Sean Adams (R-Lebanon)

Rep. Kimberly Pomerleau (R-Standish)

Rep. Joseph Underwood (R-Presque Isle)

Rep. Walter Riseman (I-Harrison)

Sen. Tim Nangle, Chair (D-Cumberland)

Sen. Joe Baldacci (D-Penobscot)

Sen. Eric Brakey (R-Androscoggin)

Taxation

Rep. Joseph Perry, Chair (D-Bangor)

Rep. Edward Crockett (D-Portland)

Rep. Ann Higgins Matlack (D-St. George)

Rep. Suzanne Salisbury (D-Westbrook)

Rep. Amburdeen Rana (D-Bangor)

Rep. Meldon Carmichael (R-Greenbush)

Rep. Thomas Lavigne (R-Berwick)

Rep. Tracy Quint (R-Hodgdon)

Rep. Laurel Libby (R-Auburn)

Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield)

Sen. Nicole Grohoski, Chair (D-Hancock)

Sen. Ben Chipman (D-Cumberland)

Sen. James Libby (R-Cumberland)

Transportation

Rep. Lynne Williams, Chair (D-Bar Harbor)

Rep. Bruce White (D-Waterville)

Rep. Kevin O'Connell (D-Brewer)

Rep. Holly Rae Eaton (D-Deer Isle)

Rep. Lydia Crafts (D-Newcastle)

Rep. Wayne Parry (R-Arundel)

Rep. Roger Clarence Albert (R-Madawaska)

Rep. James Lee White (R-Guilford)

Rep. Austin Theriault (R-Fort Kent)

Rep. Richard Mason (R-Lisbon)

Sen. Benjamin Chipman, Chair (D-Cumberland)

Sen. Tim Nangle (D-Cumberland)

Sen. Bradlee Farin (R-Somerset)

Veterans and Legal Affairs

Rep. Laura Supica, Chair (D-Bangor)

Rep. Morgan Rielly (D-Westbrook)

Rep. Benjamin Collings (D-Portland)

Rep. Marc Malon (D-Biddeford)

Rep. Karen Montell (D-Gardiner)

Rep. John Andrews (R-Paris)

Rep. David Boyer (R-Poland)

Rep. Benjamin Hymes (R-Waldo)

Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield)

Rep. Walter Riseman (I-Harrison)

Sen. Craig Hickman, Chair (D-Kennebec)

Sen. Stacy Brenner (D-Cumberland)

Sen. Jeff Timberlake (R-Androscoggin)

Government Oversight

Rep. Jessica Fay, Chair (D-Raymond)

Rep. Margaret O'Neil (D-Saco)

Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio (D-Sanford)

Rep. H. Sawin Millett (R-Waterford)

Rep. Amy Bradstreet Arata (R-New Gloucester)

Rep. Mark John Blier (R-Buxton)

Sen. Craig Hickman, Chair (D-Kennebec)

Sen. Jill Duson (D-Cumberland)

Sen. Mike Tipping (D-Penobscot)

Sen. Lisa Keim (R-Oxford)

Sen. Jeff Timberlake (R-Androscoggin)

Sen. Richard Bennette (R-Oxford)

Special Committee on Housing

Rep. Traci Gere, Chair (D-Kennebunkport)

Rep. Holly Stover (D-Boothbay)

Rep. Grayson Lookner (D-Portland)

Rep. Drew Gattine (D-Westbrook)

Rep. Ambureen Rana (D-Bangor)

Rep. Cheryl Golek (D-Harpswell)

Rep. Richard Bradstreet (R-Vassalboro)

Rep. Joshua Morris (R-Turner)

Rep. Richard Campbell (R-Orrington)

Rep. Mark John Blier (R-Buxton)

Sen. Teresa Pierce, Chair (D-Cumberland)

Sen. Eloise Vitelli (D-Sagadahoc)

Sen. Matt Pouliot (R-Kennebec)

This is a new committee. According to the Office of the Senate President, it will be a two-year temporary committee and came from Senate President Jackson and Speaker Rachel Talbot-Ross, proving affordable housing is a top issue for the 131st Maine Legislature.