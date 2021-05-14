Leaders of economic recovery plan say federal dollars will boost Maine

Leaders say the initiatives in the plan will help businesses grow and help people turn their own big ideas into reality, which can help the entire state economy

PORTLAND, Maine — Two of the leaders of Maine’s economic recovery efforts say the surge of more than a billion dollars in federal money could help permanently change Maine’s future.

Last week, Gov. Janet Mills announced the Jobs and Recovery Plan, which will use more than $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan to stimulate job training, promote more innovation, research and business growth, and expand infrastructure, including more than $130 million to expand broadband.

Those ideas come largely from work done last year by the governor’s special Economic Recovery Committee. The leaders of that group, Thomas College President Laurie LaChance and Josh Broder, CEO of the Tillson company in Portland, say that infusion of money will do more than than simply pay for programs.

"It’s a big number, and when you think what needs to change in Maine to improve the outcome, we need to think bigger, and not give in to any thoughts of we aren’t worthy of it or we can’t do it,” Broder said.

LaChance echoed those comments, saying the programs made possible by the federal dollars can begin a long term improvement for Maine's economic future.

“I think the only thing that can hold us back is if we don’t believe we can do it,” the former state economist said.

Pointing to her head, LaChance said, "It starts up here, the willingness to put yourself out there. When you see success breaking out, success does breed success.”

They say the initiatives in the plan will help businesses grow and help people turn their own big ideas into reality, which can help the entire state economy.

LaChance said Mainers and businesses need to be willing to embrace the new opportunities, and that government, education, and business need to work hand in hand to make the most of the opportunities.