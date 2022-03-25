Lawmakers supporting bill to help first-time homebuyers cut student debt

The Maine State Housing Authority estimates the average amount of college loan debt for Mainers is $35,000.

AUGUSTA, Maine — There are likely thousands of young adults in Maine who want to buy a home but are locked by student debt

The Maine State Housing Authority estimates the average amount of college loan debt for Mainers is $35,000, and that can ruin the prospects for some to get approved for a mortgage.

Now the Democratically-controlled state Senate and House have both given initial approval to a bill that would help those who are income-eligible to get a mortgage by eliminating the debt.

“We’ve been talking about how to attract people here, keep people here for a long time, and this could be a way to do that,” Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, a prime supporter of the bill, said.

Jackson said it would help individuals, businesses, and the economy.

Maine State Housing Authority Director Dan Brennan said the basic concept would use the agency’s long-standing First Time Homebuyer program and couple it with a way to take any student debt off the table.

“The debt would become part of an obligation for the first five years [of the mortgage]. It would just sit there, and after those five years, it would be forgiven. So there’s a five-year requirement to ensure people will stay in their home,” he said.

To do that, the bill calls for a pool of $10 million in state funds to pay off those loan debts.

Brennan said anyone who fails to stay in the home for those first five years would not have their student debt forgiven and would again have to pay.

He said with the average debt of $35,000, the $10 million should allow the program to handle 300 to 400 people.

“When you look at the barriers to homeownership, student debt has always been part of the equation, so conceptually it’s a good idea,” Brennan said.

Many Republican lawmakers, however, do not think it’s a good idea. The votes in House and Senate have fallen largely along party lines. One GOP House member said it offers no help to the people who work their way through school and into the trades and still manage to pay their debts.

Sen Matt Pouliot, R-Augusta, who is also the assistant senate minority leader, said he sees the affordable housing problem as being a lack of houses for people to buy.

Pouliot, who is also a real estate broker, said the state should focus more efforts on helping programs to train more people for the building trades and construct more homes.

“So while I am supportive of increasing homeownership and reducing student debt, I can’t in good conscience vote for a bill that sends $10 million to a fund to pay for housing when we don’t have it available in the first place,” Pouliot said.

Jackson, however, said the proposal would help businesses, as well as individuals, and help improve the state economy.

“If you’re bringing people in, especially young people, keeping younger people here, they are becoming part of our tax base, part of our school system, contributing to our economy,” Jackson said.

There will be further votes in both the state House and Senate. If the bill passes, it will then have to compete with many others for funding — though having the backing of the senate president likely will help.