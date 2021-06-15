Lawmakers may struggle to meet adjournment timeline

The Appropriations Committee must also approve a plan for how the state will spend more than $1 billion in federal COVID relief funds under the American Rescue Plan.

AUGUSTA, Maine — With a stack of bills still awaiting action and an uncompleted budget, the Maine Legislature may have a hard time meeting the self-imposed goal of completing work by the end of the day Wednesday.

Top legislative leaders set that goal months ago, but on Tuesday, it appeared unlikely they would be able to get all the needed work done in time. A democratic spokesperson estimated they still have about 500 bills still needing to be voted on, as well as two major budget plans to resolve.

The so-called Part Two budget for new or expanded programs is awaiting decisions by the Appropriations Committee, which will decide how more than $900 million in projected revenue surplus should be allocated and spent over the coming two years. The Appropriations Committee must also approve a plan for how the state will spend more than $1 billion in federal COVID relief funds under the American Rescue Plan.

Appropriations co-chair Sen. Cathy Breen said Tuesday the committee is still negotiating, but would not predict when they might be able to finalize a plan to vote on. Breen said committee work sessions had been delayed by the all-day sessions of the House and Senate needed to handle all the bills awaiting action.

Asked about the Wednesday deadline, Senate President Troy Jackson said it was possible Appropriations might need more time to develop a bipartisan budget agreement, though he was still hoping to meet the June 16 deadline.

Jackson said if lawmakers need more time they could work past Wednesday and try to wrap up by the end of the week. He also speculated that they could complete work on all the bills and then go home while the budget talks are completed.

No decisions on continuing or adjourning the session have yet been made.