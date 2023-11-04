Lawmakers look at bill to allow Mainers to elect constitutional officers

LD 696 and LD 1307 would mean an election for the Maine secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, and auditor.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUGUSTA, Maine — Rep. John Andrews is proposing two companion bills: LD 696 and LD 1307.

These bills would make the attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, and state auditor an elected office, like the governor, in Maine.

Andrews said it would provide more accountability for people in those positions of power.

"If these constitutional officers are accountable to the people, every person in this state over the course of two years every two years you're running for statewide election, you're gonna mind your p's and q's a lot more," Andrews told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Andrews said this is all the more reason to let Mainers elect these positions.

"Recently we have seen our attorney general involved in a sex scandal. Would that have happened if he had to face reelection with every Maine voter instead of a select few Augusta party insiders?" Andrews said to the State and Local Government Committee during the public hearing on his bills.

HAPPENING NOW: Rep. John Andrew’s is presenting two bills. One would require constitutional officers to be elected by the Maine people, not the legislature. Constitutional officers are the Secretary of State, Attorney General, and State Treasurer #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/H4Lw0pYcpS — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) April 11, 2023

Right now, Maine is the only state whose Legislature elects its attorney general and treasurer, and only one of three states that elect the secretary of state in the same way.

Emily Cook is the communications director for Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and said the secretary of state's office is not taking a position on this bill.

"If the Legislature chooses to make that change, our elections division stands ready to run an election. We're pretty good at that," Cook said.

Former Secretary of State and current State Auditor Matt Dunlap testified in front of the committee. He also said he has no stance on these bills because, at the end of the day, someone will be elected to serve in these positions.

"How you elect them, in my view is immaterial," Dunlap said.

The attorney general's office is also not taking a position on the bill.

It should be noted that at this hearing no one testified in opposition to the bill.