Lawmakers facing money issues as they head back to State House

Both parties agree that being back face-to-face would be more effective to get business done.

AUGUSTA, Maine — For one of the few times this year, the full Legislature was together for a full session at the Augusta Civic Center, but it may be the last time.

The biggest news from Wednesday’s session may be that Legislative leaders are planning to return to the State House on June 2 and keep meeting there until adjournment later in the month.

That will be welcome news for many members of both parties, who have complained that the lack of regular, face-to-face contact has made it harder to get business done and has also led to greater partisanship.

There are many issues still to be debated and voted on, but it appears likely the remaining weeks of the session will be dominated by how to spend an unprecedented $939 million projected surplus over the coming two years.

Governor Janet Mills last week announced her “Part Two” budget, close to $900 million in new spending The Appropriations Committee will hold a one-day public hearing on that Thursday, then start work on changes to the plan.

Democrats, said Appropriations co-chair Rep. Teresa Pierce, have a lot to like in the governor’s package.

“It is very reassuring. We are putting so much money toward public education to 55 percent, and the shift in revenue sharing because both those things impact property taxes we pay in our communities,” Pierce said.

Republicans say they support those same items, but also want to see a major change: they want to use part of that surplus for a tax break for Mainers who kept working through the pandemic, to match one already given to those on unemployment in this year’s supplemental budget.

“So that’s a $10,700 tax deduction,” said GOP Rep. Amy Arata.

“We think some of this money (should) be shared with working taxpayers, and that’s a priority for us. “

Negotiations between the parties broke down at the end of March, when majority Democrats passed a new “part one” biennial budget on their own, largely eliminating the GOP from final deliberations on the package. Gov. Mills said last week she wants this new package to be negotiated and passed in a bipartisan way, but that will depend on how well the two parties are able to work and communicate with each other in the coming weeks.