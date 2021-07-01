King says VP 'should consider' invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump

A growing number of lawmakers, including Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, are calling on the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Maine Independent Sen. Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree are calling on Vice President Mike Pence to consider invoking the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office before Jan. 20.

They join dozens of other members of Congress, including House Speak Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who have publicly called for Trump's removal in the wake of Wednesday's violent insurrection at the Capitol.

In a statement shared with NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday afternoon, King said invoking the 25th Amendment is an unprecedented step and "a grave constitutional responsibility that should not be taken lightly."

"[H]owever," he continued, "given the actions of the President over the last several days and concern about additional impulsive actions that could endanger the country between now and January 20th, I think this step is one that the Vice President and the Cabinet should consider. As they do so, they should weigh not only the current danger to the country, but the consequences that may come to bear if they choose inaction.”

Pingree shared a video message from outside the Capitol building Thursday morning, recounting the chaos that left four dead, and dozens injured and arrested. She said, "We need to impeach him, invoke the 25th Amendment, and remove him from office."

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Pelosi said "this is urgent" and Trump is a "very dangerous person" and needs to be removed before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Pelosi said that if Vice President Pence and Trump's Cabinet don't act, then Congress may move forward with impeaching Trump again.

Pingree said she is co-sponsoring two House impeachment resolutions, one presented by Rep. Ilhan Omar, and another by Reps. David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, and Jamie Raskin.

"If the Vice President and Cabinet do not act to remove this dangerous President with the 25th amendment, Congress must act," Pingree said.

I am cosponsoring *both* of these House impeachment resolutions.



If the Vice President and Cabinet do not act to remove this dangerous President with the 25th amendment, Congress must act.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins has so far been mum on the topic of the 25th Amendment. After Congress reconvened to finish certifying the Electoral College votes, in a speech on the Senate floor Collins condemned the violence and rejected the challenges to the votes.

Tonight, I voted to reaffirm the foundation of our democracy – the Constitution of the United States – and I rejected these challenges to the Electoral College.