King, Collins take to Senate floor in impassioned battle over voting rights

Maine Sen. Angus King gave fiery remarks from the Senate floor saying, "What we're talking about today isn't policy, it's structure. It's our democracy itself."

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King both took to the floor of the U.S. Senate Wednesday night amid heated debate over voting rights legislation.

The lawmakers were split on the legislation that ultimately failed to advance.

Democrats could not persuade holdout senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to change the Senate procedures on the proposed bill and allow a simple majority to advance it.

Independent Sen. King, who has called the votes on voting rights the most important of his life, gave a fiery speech.

"What we're talking about today isn't policy, it's structure. It's our democracy itself. Policy can change," King said. "The system itself is being compromised."

King admitted to signing onto a letter a couple years in opposition to change filibuster rules, but he said now the consequences are dire.

“The problem is if [the filibuster is] being used as a spur to bipartisan discussions, that works. We saw it work with the CARES Act. But if it's used simply to stop something, in other words, if one side or the other just doesn't want to talk about the subject, what you're talking about is stone-cold obstruction," he said.

As for Republican Sen. Susan Collins, she engaged in a spirited debate with Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., over the specifics and history of the Voting Rights Act first passed in 1965.

Collins rebuked Ossoff for what she perceived as a slight for her support of the 2006 Voting Rights Act Reauthorization and opposition to the bills before lawmakers Wednesday.

"The senator from Georgia, Mr. Ossoff, said. 'Sen. Collins previously said that this bill will ensure that voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected but not anymore. Mr. President, I voted enthusiastically, and did say that, about the Voting Rights Act in 2006," Collins said.

She went on to say the currently proposed legislation does not compare to the bill she supported at the time, and noted that she was not in office in 1965.

Ossoff fired back after declaring his respect and admiration for Collins and claimed he was referring to recently proposed legislation that she did not support.

"What I was referring to Sen. Collins was the legislation that the Senate took up earlier this year," he said. "Which in response to the Supreme Court's invitation to Congress after the Shelby County v. Holder decision would have updated the preclearance formulas that govern Section 4 and Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, such that the Department of Justice could continue to carry out its vital work preclearing changes to voting procedures in states and jurisdictions that exhibit a history or pattern of voter suppression. That is an obligation I believe this Congress has."

From the start, Collins has voiced her opposition to the democrat-sponsored bills vowing to work with a bipartisan group of 12 senators on legislation of their own.

Following Wednesday night's defeat, President Joe Biden said in a statement he was "profoundly disappointed."

However, the president said he is "not deterred” and vowed to “explore every measure and use every tool at our disposal to stand up for democracy.”



"I am disappointed — but I am not deterred," he said. "My Administration will never stop fighting to ensure that the heart and soul of our democracy — the right to vote — is protected at all costs."