Golden declares CD2 victory ahead of official results

Neither AP nor the Maine secretary of state's office have declared a winner.

LEWISTON, Maine — Jared Golden, the incumbent Democratic representative for Maine's 2nd Congressional District, declared his win at a press conference in Lewiston on Thursday morning, citing a political projection from the Bangor Daily News.

The announcement was made less than a day after Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the decision will be made via ranked-choice runoff, with an official decision expected sometime next week.

The Associated Press has also not yet declared victory.

Bruce Poliquin, the Republican hopeful and former U.S. representative vying for the seat, has not conceded.

As of Thursday morning, AP polling shows Golden at 49 percent, Poliquin at 44 percent, and Tiffany Bond, the independent third candidate in the ranked-choice race, pulling 7 percent.