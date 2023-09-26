Maine Congressman Jared Golden and his wife Izzy are expecting their second child

In November of 2018, Golden told NEWS CENTER Maine a string of events led him to meet his wife.

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine Congressman Jared Golden and his wife, Izzy, are expecting a second child.

“Izzy, Rosemary, and I are excited to welcome a new member to our family this spring. Our hearts are filled with love and we are looking forward to life as a family of four,” Golden said in a social media post Tuesday.

The Goldens welcomed their first child, Rosemary, in May 2021.

The announcement comes as Golden, a Democrat representing Maine's 2nd Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives, prepares for the 2024 midterm elections. Three Republicans have announced plans to challenge Golden for the nomination next year: Austin Theriault of Fort Kent, Robert Cross of Dedham, and Michael Soboleski of Phillips.

During the year after his discharge, Golden worked at the RV Super Center and George's Pizza in Auburn. A chance meeting with a Bates College dean began the process of a transfer from UMF to Bates, where he was the oldest and only student who was a military veteran.

He did not shave or cut his hair for a year. During that year, he visited a political science class to talk about his service in the Middle East. There, he was watched closely by a young undergraduate named Izzy Moiles.

They would not get to know each other until after college, but in 2015, they married.

Izzy is truly a political wife, having served on the Lewiston City Council. They met when he was campaigning for the Legislature.