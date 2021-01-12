How SCOTUS abortion ruling could impact Maine

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks would not directly impact Maine's abortion law, but there will be ripple effects.

MAINE, USA — If the U.S. Supreme Court decides the Mississippi law, which bans abortions after 15 weeks is constitutional, it would place the job of regulating abortions on individual states.

Maine law professor Dmitry Bam explained how the ruling won't directly impact Maine's abortion law.

"Mississippi's argument is that it should be left up to the people," Bam said. "So if the people of Maine or New York want to allow for abortion, they can. And if the people of Mississippi want to ban abortion, they can do that as well."

Bam believes an affirmative ruling would directly impact southern states, where public opinion opposes abortions.

"I expect that most states in New England will continue to have the laws in place that we currently do," Bam said.

The majority of Mainers support safe access to abortion. According to a 2017 Pew Study, 64% of surveyed Mainers said abortions should be legal in all or most cases. Thirty-three percent said they should be illegal in all or most cases. Three percent said they did not know.

Maine's laws reflect public opinion. In line with Roe v. Wade, the state allows abortion up until about 24 weeks, roughly the point when a fetus can survive outside the womb.

However, this case could have ripple effects. One example is that it would force some women to travel to states like Maine to access abortion services.

"It will impact us as providers because now we'll be in a position where we'll be making sure people in other parts of the country, who have lost their constitutional rights, will still be able to get the access they need here in Maine," Senior VP of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England Nicole Clegg told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Clegg said limiting access to abortions hurts women who have the fewest resources.

"The people that are most impacted are the people who are least able to get the day off work, the least able to get childcare, least able to travel hundreds of miles to get the care they need," Clegg said.

In recent years, Maine GOP legislators have introduced several bills targeted primarily at eliminating tax-payer funding of abortion but not limiting access to it. However, if the supreme court rules the Mississippi law is constitutional, it could embolden Maine's state legislators to push for stricter laws here.

Republican State Representative Kathy Janver, a pro-life advocate, told NEWS CENTER Maine she favors restricting abortion access.

"Absolutely I would be willing to put forward legislation for 15 weeks," Janver said. "I think that is very important."

At the very least, Janver believes it will reignite a conversation among legislators about abortion.

"The Legislature would be, quote-unquote, maybe 'forced' to look at the issue. I think it's the time."

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on this case in June.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority signaled it would uphold Mississippi's 15-week ban on abortion and may go much further to overturn the nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years. https://t.co/OQaXcWAbF3 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 1, 2021