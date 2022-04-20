Governor signs bill closing loophole on out-of-state waste

The law closes closes a loophole that allowed trash from Massachusetts and New Hampshire to be processed in Maine.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed into law a bill that closes a loophole that allowed out-of-state garbage to be dumped in a state-owned landfill.

Sarah Nichols from Natural Resources Council of Maine said the LD 1639, An Act to Protect the Health and Welfare of Maine Communities and Reduce Harmful Waste, makes sure landfills are managed with communities’ best interests in mind.

NCRM praised the new law to close the loophole in a news release.

"This update to Maine's waste laws will help make sure that our landfills are managed with the best interests of Maine in mind," Nichols said in the release. "It will never be OK for companies operating here to exploit Maine’s environment for profit."

Mills signed the bill into law on Monday, April 18. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cumberland.

The law closes closes a loophole that allowed trash from Massachusetts and New Hampshire to be processed in Maine, reclassified as Maine waste and then dumped in the Juniper Ridge landfill, near Old Town.

The Juniper Ridge landfill was bought by the state in 2004 and has a sign that says, “Juniper Ridge Landfill only accepts waste generated in Maine.”

But about a third of the waste dumped there comes from out of state because of the loophole, according to the Natural Resources Council of Maine. Juniper Ridge is operated under contract by Casella Waste Systems.

According to the news release from NCRM, Casella reportedly tried to block the bill "because it had long been exploiting the loophole for profit while ignoring concerns from neighboring residents, the Penobscot Nation, and environmental groups."