Gov. Mills celebrates historic re-election at Becky's Diner in Portland

Gov. Janet Mills is the first woman to ever be re-elected as Maine's governor.

PORTLAND, Maine — It has become a bit of a tradition for Gov. Janet Mills to celebrate her victories at Becky's Diner in Portland.

"We're pretty excited about things to come," Gov. Mills said outside the diner Wednesday morning.

She added that she'll serve all Mainers, not just those who voted for her.

"They have ideas, I respect them, I care for them. I want to make their lives and livelihoods better as well," Mills said.

Mills defeated her political rival and predecessor Paul LePage by a double-digit margin and said she had one of the warmest receptions from Mainers throughout the campaign.

"I've been involved in many campaigns for myself and for others. The reception was really heartwarming," Mills said, becoming emotional.

Former Gov. LePage spoke to supporters briefly on Tuesday night before conceding on Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm telling you I should have never got into politics," LePage said on Tuesday night.

LePage continued to say he hopes Gov. Mills does the right thing for Maine people within the next four years.

"My god, I hope she signs those two waivers, a waiver for heating oil, and a waiver for truck drivers this winter," LePage added.

In a formal concession, LePage wrote on social media, "I accept the results of yesterday's election. I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the need for home heating oil relief and efforts to handle inflation. I urge the Governor to take action."

The Mills campaign said LePage has not called the governor to concede or congratulate her, but independent newcomer Sam Hunkler has.