Gov. Mills to give virtual State of the Budget address Tuesday night

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills will deliver a virtual State of the Budget address at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, just one day after the United States surpassed 500,000 deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her remarks, which will be aired via Maine Public and streamed online, Mills plans to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19, pay tribute to Maine people and businesses fighting to stem the tide of the pandemic, discuss the impact of the pandemic on public health and Maine's economy, and share her vision for Maine’s recovery.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our state, as it has every state, taking the lives of loved ones, separating us from our friends and family, and changing how we go about our everyday lives. But amid these difficult challenges, we have seen the resilience, determination, heart, and the goodness of Maine people prevail – people who care for one another and who are rising to meet this trying moment,” Mills said in a press release. “I care about the people of this great state with all my heart, and I look forward to paying tribute to them and sharing how I believe we can turn back this pandemic and emerge a stronger, better state.”
The governor was invited to deliver her address “in writing accompanied by a video stream to be shared with the Legislature and the public” by the Legislature’s presiding officers, Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau.