Gov. Mills to give virtual State of the Budget address Tuesday night

In her remarks, which will be aired via Maine Public and streamed online, Mills plans to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19, pay tribute to Maine people and businesses fighting to stem the tide of the pandemic, discuss the impact of the pandemic on public health and Maine's economy, and share her vision for Maine’s recovery.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our state, as it has every state, taking the lives of loved ones, separating us from our friends and family, and changing how we go about our everyday lives. But amid these difficult challenges, we have seen the resilience, determination, heart, and the goodness of Maine people prevail – people who care for one another and who are rising to meet this trying moment,” Mills said in a press release. “I care about the people of this great state with all my heart, and I look forward to paying tribute to them and sharing how I believe we can turn back this pandemic and emerge a stronger, better state.”